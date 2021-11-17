Biden Sells Infrastructure Improvements as a Way to Counter China



He said: “I truly believe that 50 years from now, historians will look back on this moment and say, ‘This is the moment for America to win the race of the 21st century.’

Mr. Brian Dees, director of Biden’s National Economic Council, said in an interview that the law would increase competitiveness and productivity through a variety of spending programs.

“This bill is going to be a game changer for the American people,” Mr. Deez said.

He added that it would enable people to access economic opportunities through better public transport, roads and bridges and provide high-speed internet, which he called “the lifeblood of the 21st century economy”.

China’s massive investment in its own infrastructure, and the threat to US dominance in new and long-running global industries, led to a sharp increase in congressional negotiations on the legislation. Democrats and Republicans are more favorable to Chinese spending than ever before, Mr. Biden and President Donald J. Thanks to Trump, who competed with China at the center of his presidential campaign last year.

Understand US-China relations 1 card out of 6 A tense period in US-China relations. The two powers have sharp differences as they jockey for influence beyond their own shores, compete in technology and maneuver for military gain. Here’s a look at some of the key milestones in US-China relations: Pacific Dominance. As China expands its military presence, the United States seeks to expand its alliance in the region. A major potential flashpoint is Taiwan, a democratic island that the Communist Party considers Chinese territory. If the US intervenes there, it could shape the regional system. READ Also Daughter did love marriage against father's wish, man burnt alive seven family members Trade. The trade war started by the Trump administration has technically stalled. But the Biden administration has continued to oppose China’s economic policies and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, without compromising trade relations. Technology. Internet giants have been shut down mostly from China, but many U.S. tech companies still do big business there, raising cyber security concerns in Washington. Mr Xi said China needed to achieve technical “self-reliance”.

Only 40 years ago, government investment in infrastructure and advanced industries became the key to China’s economic transformation in a land of subsistence agriculture, bicycles and skyscrapers and bullet trains. Due to large government grants, the country produces more than half of the world’s steel and cement, mostly solar panels and electric vehicles.

China spends more than 5 percent of its GDP on infrastructure, far more than most developed countries and the United States, where federal infrastructure spending is projected to increase to 1.2 percent of GDP in the next few years. According to the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.

US officials have accused China of taking advantage of the situation. In a virtual meeting with Mr Xi on Monday, Mr Biden expressed concern about China’s “unfair trade and economic policies,” according to a White House call readout. Mr Biden has chosen to uphold the tariffs imposed on China by Mr Trump in retaliation for allegations that his officials violated intellectual property and other unfair trade practices.