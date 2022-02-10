World

Biden showered with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants and ‘Build Crack Better’ signs on Virginia roadway

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden showered with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants and ‘Build Crack Better’ signs on Virginia roadway
Written by admin
Biden showered with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants and ‘Build Crack Better’ signs on Virginia roadway

Biden showered with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants and ‘Build Crack Better’ signs on Virginia roadway

NEWYou can now listen to Gadget Clock articles!

President Biden was greeted by dozens of Trump supporters waving signs and shouting the viral social media rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon!” as he arrived in Virginia to deliver a speech on Thursday.

Groups of protesters carrying signs that said “Joe Biden Sucks” and “FJB” could be seen as Biden’s motorcade passed through Culpepper, Virginia to lend support to Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, according to Daily Mail.

Protesters greet a motorcade with US President Joe Biden while it travels to Germanna Community College February 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Virginia. - Biden travels to Virginia to talk about lowering prescription drug costs. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Protesters greet a motorcade with US President Joe Biden while it travels to Germanna Community College February 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Virginia. – Biden travels to Virginia to talk about lowering prescription drug costs. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

MORGAN WALLEN’S CROWD CHANTS ‘LET’S GO, BRANDON’ AT PACKED MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SHOW

Another sign that greeted Biden on his way into Virginia said “Build Crack Better,” a reference to the president’s stalled “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill and reports that his administration was planning on spending taxpayer money on providing kits complete with crack pipes to drug users.

Protesters also chanted the popular “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant which became a social media sensation After an NBC reporter falsely claimed last year that a NASCAR crowd was chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” when they were in fact yelling “F *** Joe Biden.”

Protesters greet a motorcade with US President Joe Biden while it travels to Germanna Community College February 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Virginia. - Biden travels to Virginia to talk about lowering prescription drug costs. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Protesters greet a motorcade with US President Joe Biden while it travels to Germanna Community College February 10, 2022, in Culpeper, Virginia. – Biden travels to Virginia to talk about lowering prescription drug costs. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

READ Also  Pictures of the World Ushering in 2022, as Omicron Weighs on New Year Celebrations – Gadget Clock

MSNBC BROADCAST INTERRUPTED BY ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ FLAG

During his remarks in Virginia, Biden addressed the record inflation that has occurred under his watch and said he would “work like the devil” to bring down gas prices. He said “everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug costs” as he pledged that his policies would give family budgets some breathing room. He said pharmaceutical companies should be able to make a profit, though they cannot price drugs at levels that hurt people’s financial wellbeing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden removes his protective face mask before speaking during a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington.

President Biden removes his protective face mask before speaking during a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Washington.
(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

His pitch, which he delivered at a community college in Culpeper, Virginia, came on the heels of a dire inflation report released earlier in the day. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% over the year ending in January, as the sources of inflation have broadened on a monthly basis with increases in the costs of rent, electricity, clothes, and household furnishings. The pandemic disrupted supply chains and government aid boosted consumer demand, causing prices for gasoline, food and other goods such as autos to rise earlier this year.

Associated Press contributed to this report

#Biden #showered #Lets #Brandon #chants #Build #Crack #signs #Virginia #roadway

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  North Korea's situation worsens due to new US sanctions, suspected ballistic missile test for the sixth time in a month

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment