Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law



Cecilia Rouse, president of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview: “It’s not designed to be provocative. “It is designed for the most strategic, effective investment so that we can continue to compete with China and other countries with large investments in their infrastructure.”

“We’re going to see investments from next year,” she said, adding that “starting with our ports and other areas where we know we’re far behind.”

Other key elements of the bill include money to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and to improve the country’s electric grids, as part of an effort to speed up the transition to energy and transportation systems that reduce fossil fuels that are warming. Planet

“With this combination of investments and we know where the industry is going,” he said. “We believe this will be the beginning of a real change in our vehicle infrastructure,” said Brian Dees, head of Biden’s National Economic Council.

These include the reconstruction of roads and bridges, the improvement of freight and passenger rail systems, and billions each to clean up environmental pollution.

This law was passed by Shri. The first year of Biden’s presidency was the product of intense negotiations, and the politics of alliance-building that backed the president during his government career until the 1970s. Mr Biden first struck a deal with Senate Republicans, 18 of whom eventually voted in favor of the bill, and then with the progressive Democrats in the House, who worked out a final way to pressure Mr Biden’s party centralists for greater support. The spending bill focuses on climate change, early childhood and a wide range of social policies.

The सुमारे 550 billion bill represents an increase in current spending levels. Researchers at the Brookings Institution’s Non-Aligned Metropolitan Policy Program estimate that federal infrastructure spending will increase by half in the next five years as part of the economy, which will be roughly equal to the infrastructure provisions of the new agreement, chaired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. If Mr. Biden’s $ 1.85 trillion spending bill – including more on climate change – is passed by the House and Senate, he predicts that increased infrastructure spending will eclipse the new agreement.