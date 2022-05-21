Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid bill that was flown to South Korea



President Biden wasted no time in signing an emergency allocation bill from South Korea on Saturday to present 40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The White Home confirmed to Gadget Clock that the bill was despatched to the president on Friday with somebody who was already prepared to journey to the area as a part of Biden’s journey to Asia this week.

Ukraine funding bill: 11 Republican senators cut up from social gathering management, oppose $ 40 billion aid

In only one week, the legislation was handed on a bipartisan foundation by the Home and Senate.

