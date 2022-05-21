World

Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid bill that was flown to South Korea

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden signs B Ukraine aid bill that was flown to South Korea
Written by admin
Biden signs B Ukraine aid bill that was flown to South Korea

Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid bill that was flown to South Korea

NewYou may hear to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden wasted no time in signing an emergency allocation bill from South Korea on Saturday to present 40 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The White Home confirmed to Gadget Clock that the bill was despatched to the president on Friday with somebody who was already prepared to journey to the area as a part of Biden’s journey to Asia this week.

Ukraine funding bill: 11 Republican senators cut up from social gathering management, oppose $ 40 billion aid

President Biden, in the center, with South Korean President Eun Sook Eole, second to the right, at the Korean National Museum, toast at a state dinner in Seoul on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

President Biden, within the middle, with South Korean President Eun Sook Eole, second to the suitable, on the Korean Nationwide Museum, toast at a state dinner in Seoul on Saturday, Might 21, 2022.
(AP Picture / Evan Bhuchi)

In only one week, the legislation was handed on a bipartisan foundation by the Home and Senate.

Look again on this evolving story.

#Biden #signs #40B #Ukraine #aid #bill #flown #South #Korea

READ Also  With Cruz backing, Mandel brushes off ‘RINO’ attacks after book alleges dishonesty

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment