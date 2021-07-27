Biden, Sinema Meet on Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

President Biden met with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, the leading Democratic negotiator on a bipartisan infrastructure deal on Tuesday, as talks between a group of senators and White House officials continue to hinge on a handful of unresolved disagreements over funding levels and how to fund a deal.

The meeting, first reported by Politico and confirmed by two people familiar with the plans, is expected to focus on the ongoing talks. Other senators involved in the talks expressed varying degrees of optimism, but most said negotiations are expected to continue deeper into the week.

“If it takes a few more days, fine,” said Senator Tom Carper, Democrat of Delaware, who is fighting for more funding for drinking water infrastructure. “At the end of the day, I think it’s just extremely important to meet our priorities.

The White House meeting comes more than a month after Mr Biden, Ms Sinema and nine other senators triumphantly announced an agreement on a $ 1.2 trillion spending framework, including nearly $ 600 billion in new financing for roads, bridges, highways and broadband.