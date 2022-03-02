Biden slammed by both sides of the aisle for SOTU claim that defunding police ‘not the answer’



President Biden broke up with progressive members of his party during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, saying the answer was “not defending” police departments across the country.

“We should all agree: the answer is not to defend the police,” Biden said in his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Biden cited the names of slain NYPD police officers Wilbert Mora and Officer Jason Rivera and explained that he had met with the families of the officers and told them “we are forever indebted to their sacrifices, and we will continue their mission to restore trust and security to each community.” Deserved. “

“So let’s not abandon our roads,” Biden said. “Or choose between security and equal justice.

Let’s unite to protect our community, restore confidence and hold law enforcement accountable. That’s why the judiciary needed body cameras, chokeholds were banned, and no-knock warrants were restricted to its officers. “

Biden’s comments come years after Democrats called for the abolition of police departments across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020.

Many have criticized Biden on social media, and he has pointed to past remarks as well as Democrats’ efforts, some of which have been successful, to evade police departments across the country.

Clay Travis, founder of Outkick The Coverage, tweeted, “Joe Biden just says the answer is not to get the police back, it’s to get the police to finance.” “But his party has been arguing for the last two years to defend the police. Welcome to the party, friend.”

“Don’t re-tweet this clip of Biden saying he will ‘absolutely’ redirect ‘funding from the police department after he made an empty promise to reverse his #SOTU,” tweeted Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA.

“Why are Republicans standing up and applauding Biden’s lies about funding the police and securing the border?” Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted

Biden was also criticized by Black Lives Matter’s official Twitter account, who suggested that the group was not happy with Biden’s police support.

Progressive Congresswoman Corey Bush also condemned Biden’s support for the police and criticized him for not using the term “black lives matter” in his speech.

“With all due respect, Mr. President. You never once mentioned in this speech about saving the lives of blacks,” Bush tweeted. “The police have been given more funding for what all of our countries have done. The result? 2021 has set a record for the deadliest policing. Protect the police. Invest in our communities.”