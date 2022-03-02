World

Biden slammed by both sides of the aisle for SOTU claim that defunding police ‘not the answer’

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden slammed by both sides of the aisle for SOTU claim that defunding police ‘not the answer’
Written by admin
Biden slammed by both sides of the aisle for SOTU claim that defunding police ‘not the answer’

Biden slammed by both sides of the aisle for SOTU claim that defunding police ‘not the answer’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden broke up with progressive members of his party during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, saying the answer was “not defending” police departments across the country.

“We should all agree: the answer is not to defend the police,” Biden said in his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

US President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions. Placed on Russia by the United States and its allies.

US President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden’s first State of the Union address comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions. Placed on Russia by the United States and its allies.
(Via Jim Loscaljo / EPA / Bloomberg Getty Images)

Biden Gaffes mixes State of the Union speech, Iranian and Ukrainian

Biden cited the names of slain NYPD police officers Wilbert Mora and Officer Jason Rivera and explained that he had met with the families of the officers and told them “we are forever indebted to their sacrifices, and we will continue their mission to restore trust and security to each community.” Deserved. “

“So let’s not abandon our roads,” Biden said. “Or choose between security and equal justice.

Let’s unite to protect our community, restore confidence and hold law enforcement accountable. That’s why the judiciary needed body cameras, chokeholds were banned, and no-knock warrants were restricted to its officers. “

READ Also  Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's sweeping opioid settlement

Biden’s comments come years after Democrats called for the abolition of police departments across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Listening with closed eyes, March 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Listening with closed eyes, March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Josh Howley explodes Biden’s ‘Dumpster Fire of Presidency’

Many have criticized Biden on social media, and he has pointed to past remarks as well as Democrats’ efforts, some of which have been successful, to evade police departments across the country.

Clay Travis, founder of Outkick The Coverage, tweeted, “Joe Biden just says the answer is not to get the police back, it’s to get the police to finance.” “But his party has been arguing for the last two years to defend the police. Welcome to the party, friend.”

“Don’t re-tweet this clip of Biden saying he will ‘absolutely’ redirect ‘funding from the police department after he made an empty promise to reverse his #SOTU,” tweeted Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA.

“Why are Republicans standing up and applauding Biden’s lies about funding the police and securing the border?” Attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted

Biden was also criticized by Black Lives Matter’s official Twitter account, who suggested that the group was not happy with Biden’s police support.

Progressive Congresswoman Corey Bush also condemned Biden’s support for the police and criticized him for not using the term “black lives matter” in his speech.

President Joe Biden shook hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts when he arrived in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol.

President Joe Biden shook hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts when he arrived in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in the Capitol.
(Saul Loeb, AP)

READ Also  Loudoun County parents and children serve affidavits to school board calling for them to end mask mandate

“With all due respect, Mr. President. You never once mentioned in this speech about saving the lives of blacks,” Bush tweeted. “The police have been given more funding for what all of our countries have done. The result? 2021 has set a record for the deadliest policing. Protect the police. Invest in our communities.”

#Biden #slammed #sides #aisle #SOTU #claim #defunding #police #answer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Team USA Curler John Landsteiner Quits Wordle – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment