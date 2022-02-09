Biden slams Florida gender bill



BIDEN HITS BACK – President Biden on Tuesday criticized a controversial Florida bill addressing sex and gender conversations in the state’s public-school classrooms, calling it a “hateful attack” on gay students. Continue reading

TRUCKERS BLOCK BRIDGE – The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing in North America, was shut down as Canadian truckers protesting their country’s vaccine mandates brought traffic to a standstill on the highway to Detroit. Continue reading

TEAM USA SLIPUP – Mikaela Shiffrin of Team USA had another bad outing Wednesday in Beijing, slipping soon after the start of her slalom race, following her Monday wipeout. Continue reading

SHERIFF REACTS – Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva blasted the county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after they voted in favor of a motion that could result in the firing of more than 4,000 deputies over their COVID-19 vaccine status. Continue reading

SAN FRANCISCO SQUALOR – While homelessness and rampant drug use may be happening outside the Linkage Center drug facility in San Francisco, the scene around the center is one of drug dealing and addicts passed out on the sidewalk. Continue reading

NO TRUMP RIVALRY – According to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republicans, including himself, have the support of former President Trump, and any notion to the contrary can be attributed to media spin. Continue reading

DEM’S APOLOGY – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams issued a mea culpa for appearing maskless at a Georgia elementary school, posing in photos where everyone but herself was following local COVID protocols. Continue reading

TAX-BACKED CRACK PIPES? – Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sent a letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday expressing her “grave concerns” about the department’s program that could reportedly use taxpayer money to distribute crack pipes to drug addicts. Continue reading

NEWSOM CHALLENGER – State Sen. Brian Dale, a little-known GOP legislator from northern California announced an improbable campaign Tuesday to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, just months after Newsom handily defeated a recall election. Continue reading

ANTI-POLICE STANCE – Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Is refusing to back away from the “defund the police” slogan, despite pushback from members of her own party who fear political consequences from its use. Continue reading

REP. JEFF DUNCAN – “Voting rights” is one of the hottest topics in Washington and will likely continue to guide the political conversation through the rest of this Congress. Continue reading

ALFREDO ORTIZ – Last week, The Washington Post reported that senior White House officials are unhappy with Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, over his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading

GREG GUTFELD – Ever since this show began in the early 70s as a summer replacement for The Brady Bunch, we were on top of one trend: Cancel culture. Continue reading

PHIL ROBERTSON – In 2008, Rick Warren, pastor of the California megachurch Saddleback, hosted the Civil Forum on the Presidency between the two presidential candidates, Barack Obama and John McCain. Continue reading

KEITH KELLOGG – I adhere to an American First doctrine. While that does not mean American alone, it certainly entails a prioritization of issues, policies, and efforts that best serve the American people. Continue reading

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 80 – On May 20, 2020, The New York Times published this headline, “Go Ahead, California, Get Rid of the SAT,” because they believed that “standardized tests penalize ambitious low-income students.” On May 15, 2021, the New York Times published a follow-up headline, “University of California Will No Longer Consider SAT and ACT Scores.” Many colleges outside of California followed suit, casting the standardized tests as relics of systemic racism that must be done away with to erase racial disparities. Continue reading

Follow along as Gadget Clock checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new one Rooftop Revelation.

‘MATTRESS MACK’ BET -Texas furniture salesman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has placed a record-setting bet of more than $ 4.5 million on a Super Bowl LVI win for the Cincinnati Bengals. Continue reading

ELECTRIC SURGE – Energy bills for a swath of New Yorkers surged in January, prompting an outcry from customers who say their bills have doubled in the latest wrinkle to red-hot inflation. Continue reading

NEW CEO – Peloton’s new CEO Barry McCarthy will address employees Wednesday at a previously scheduled “All Hands Meeting” on what is the first day of his new job after the board jettisoned CEO John Foley. Continue reading

WHOA, NELLY! – Nelly has apologized after a sexually explicit video was shared on his social media account. Continue reading

‘OLD SCHOOL’ – Though he’s building his own career – and could certainly benefit from using the Schwarzenegger name – Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son with the family housekeeper, has stuck with his mother’s name. Continue reading

VIRAL INTERNET – As freestyle skier Eileen Gu won her gold medal in the big air competition on Tuesday, praise for the San Franciscan quite literally overwhelmed the Chinese internet. Continue reading

‘IDOL’ STAR ARRESTED – “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy has been arrested in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The musician, 17, was arrested for a felony DUI that resulted in a death, according to online records. Continue reading

GRONK NOT DONE? – During a Q&A with Autograph NFTs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said there is one QB he’d love to play with now that teammate Tom Brady has retired. Continue reading

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle,” former La Mesa, California, police officer Matthew Dages says he “lost everything” after his reputation was tarnished following an incident while on the job. Dages claims he used a low level of force against a Black man who had allegedly assaulted the officer in May 2020. Watch now

Canadian lawmakers say they’re growing increasingly concerned about the economic impact of the truckers protesting the government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Click here for the story behind the image

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading

“We have real reporting now that Joe Biden’s administration is actually coordinating with the cartels. This is no conspiracy. This is a human smuggling operation.”

– JESSE WATTERS

