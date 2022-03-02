World

Biden SOTU makes history with 2 women seated behind president, other women in key roles

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night was the first in U.S. history in which two women sat behind the president during his speech.

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sided with the president – according to State of the Union practice – 15 years later Pelosi became the first woman to hold the post when she became speaker under George W. Bush in 2007. She is the first and only woman to serve as Speaker of the House.

Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president.

Biden’s State of the Union Address: Live Update

Harris and Pelosi both sat behind the president during a speech to Congress last year, but his speech a few weeks after Biden took office was not considered a State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress in Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. See Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker of California Nancy Pelosi in Washington.

(Assistant Printing Press)

Perhaps most appropriately, Tuesday’s speech also came on the first day of the Women’s History Month.

Nominated alive

Women also played other important roles during the evening.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, a former governor of Rhode Island, was chosen as the surviving nominee, who is located away from the Capitol to run the government in the event of a disaster – although Raymondo was not the first woman to take on the role.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo took over "Nominated alive" For Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

(Getty Images)

READ Also  Indian Origin Nri South African Women Receive International Honors - Two young women of Indian origin, Rabia Ghur and Sumaiya Valley received international honors

State of the Union: Biden calls for border security amid historic crisis

GOP and far-left rebuttals

And after the president’s speech, two women made contradictory remarks.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds responded Republican. Reynolds is one of only three female Republican governors currently in office. She was preceded in this task by several other GOP women, including Republican Kathy McMurray Rogers; Iowa U.S. Sen. Johnny Ernst and former South Carolina Governor Nicki Haley.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who denounced the GOP after President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, appeared at a news conference in Adele, Iowa on October 20, 2021.

(Assistant Printing Press)

In an unusual move, Rashida Talaib, a Democratic U.S. Republican from Michigan, also issued a rebuttal on behalf of the far-left Working Family Party.

U.S. Representative Rashida Talaib, D-Mitch.

(Reuters)

Three women in the Supreme Court

Tuesday’s State of the Union is also the first where three women are working in the US Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Connie Barrett Biden were in attendance, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor was not in attendance. Sotomayor has diabetes and a high risk of serious illness from coronavirus, CNBC reported. He had been attending court sessions remotely until recently returned to the bench, the report said.

The court may soon get a fourth woman: Biden Ketanzi nominates Brown Jackson to replace retired Justice Stephen Brayer, pending Senate confirmation. Biden had earlier announced that he would like to choose a black woman for the role.

During his speech, which lasted more than an hour, Biden spoke on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation and the epidemic, among other things.

READ Also  Spain's Basque Region Restricts Gatherings as Cases Rise

