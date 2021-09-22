Biden spoke to Macron for the first time since diplomatic dispute

Common European defense projects were vaguely mentioned in the statement, but they were not new; The wording appears to be largely derived from previous NATO statements.

However, it was said that a “more capable European defence” should be “complementary” to NATO, an interesting choice of words in which the French believe it is necessary that a united Europe build its defence. The United States has attempted to encourage increased European spending on defense within NATO.

The United States and France have often been embroiled over the years, most recently at the start of the Iraq War in 2003 – which France opposed – and President Barack Obama’s last-minute decision not to bomb Syria in 2013, when French fighter jets were “hours”. “From military strikes, as French President François Hollande said.

The fights, reflecting the prickly determination of France, not seen as subordinate to a greater power, subsided over time. But never before has France withdrawn its ambassador, and never before has NATO politics been more volatile, as the United States focuses on Asia and European countries seek American commitment to their defense. Wonders about the degree.

If French-American relations appeared to inch from rock bottom, there was no sign of any improvement in France’s damaged relations with Britain. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is visiting the United States, suggested that Mr Macron should “prénées un grep” – bad French for “catching up”. Defending the agreement that has angered the French president, Mr Johnson said, “Donez-moi un brake” – “Give me a break.”

Mr Macron did not find it funny.

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, described himself as not dear to the British government, saying that the country’s “enduring opportunism” was well known to France and that the British were the “fifth wheel of the cart” in the submarine deal. . Relations between the two countries have not recovered from Brexit.

US officials have of late been looking for specific projects they can announce to confirm ties with France, including new initiatives in the Indo-Pacific. But some senior officials said they were concerned that what they put together might seem like a transparent, face-saving effort, especially when compared to the scope of the Australian, US and British partnership.