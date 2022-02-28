Biden State of the Union speech: What lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to hear



Washington lawmakers and their staff were under a serious level of pressure last year amid multiple national crises and the ongoing Russian invasion. Ukraine And that’s about compounding with stress President Biden Planned State of the Union address.

Biden is scheduled to deliver his presidential address in the national context on Tuesday, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have a wish list of what the president will touch on in his speech.

Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, told Gadget Clock Digital in a phone interview Monday that he wanted to see Biden highlight the “heroism” expressed by the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack.

Rashida Talib Biden State of the Union will respond on behalf of the Left

Norman further said that he thinks Biden’s actions will speak louder than his words in the State of the Union.

“I mean, let the Americans reopen their businesses, let the Americans take off their masks, let the Americans in our military who don’t want to sacrifice their medical freedom take shots, let the Americans be free.” Norman said. “Instead of handcuffing us, he must liberate this country, receive gifts, break the shackles of the Americans.”

“I don’t want words,” he added. “We want action.”

Meanwhile, South Dakota GOP representative Dusty Johnson said in a phone interview with Gadget Clock Digital that he believed Biden’s “speech would fail if it did not include Ukraine’s twin pillars and inflation.”

“The president needs to come up with a clear, coherent and bipartisan strategy to deal with both. I think the last few days have been very good for Ukraine. “I think in recent times we’ve been on the right track,” Johnson said, referring to recent sanctions on Russia’s central bank.

“On inflation, I hope the president does not come up with some big government solution,” he added. “I mean, spending America’s deficit to keep more money in Americans’ pockets will lead us astray in tackling their inflation.”

Democrat Virginia Sen. Tim Cain’s office pointed to the north side of an MSNBC interview with Senator Rev. 6 answered a similar question with Al Sharpton

“If I were President Biden, I would start with the frank acknowledgment that the last two years have been almost the most difficult two years in the lives of most Americans,” Kane said. “The global epidemic, which has hit America hard … I think President Biden should say, ‘Come on, let’s be honest people, the last two years have been the hardest in modern American history,'” the senator continued. “However, the number of covids is declining, [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] “Because of vaccines and other things, we can start wearing masks not only outside, but in many parts of the country,” he said.

Kane added that the president should “have strong economic trends, job growth, wage growth, GDP growth, and an economic challenge, inflation, that we have to hold on to. But I believe we can see that even in these difficult times. We are not past Covid. Feeling we have ‘Run out of gas’ emotionally.

A White House official told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement that in a speech to the State of the Union on Tuesday, Biden would “make a strong case that Biden-Harris economic strategy is historically producing to restructure the economy from the bottom and middle out. Make his plan. “

He will underscore that his first year in office, largely due to the American Rescue Plan, has revived entrepreneurial and business investment, and the economy has grown its fastest job in U.S. history, the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years, and compared to other G7 developed economies. Quick recovery, “the spokesman said.

“During his first State of the Union address, the president will also make clear that the economy needs to do more to restructure toward resilience, security and stability,” they continued. In particular, the president will draw up his plan to reduce costs for American families while continuing a historically strong economic recovery. “

Biden’s State of the Union address comes amid a series of national crises, including the complex situation on the southern border, an opioid overdose epidemic that is taking the lives of young Americans across the country and what is happening abroad has only exacerbated inflation.

Despite Russia’s aggression in Ukraine without provocation, the president’s speech seems to be the Achilles heel of the foreign policy Biden administration.

Republicans are expected to file a defamation suit in the State of the Union on Tuesday, citing the US state of Biden.

In a bizarre move to try to make Biden smaller, “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlib, D-Mitch, will also give a rebuttal speech for the progressives.