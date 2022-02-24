Biden stops short of sanctioning Putin directly, blocking Russia from SWIFT banking system

World

18 seconds ago
The Biden administration has announced new sanctions against Russia, targeting a number of prominent individuals and their families, as well as their banking system, but has stopped Russian President Vladimir Putin from taking self-sanctioned or significant steps to remove the country from the Swift banking system. .

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, President Biden did not rule out the possibility of taking such measures in the future, but said he would not go too far.

What is Swift and how can it clip Putin’s financial wings?

“It’s not a bluff, it’s on the table,” Biden said of approving the Russian president when a journalist reminded Biden that it was an option and not a matter of cheating.

For now, the administration says it has approved the Russian elite Sergei Ivanov and his son Sergei, Andrei Patrushev and his son Nikolai, Igor Sechin and his son Ivan, Andrei Puchkov, Yuri Salviev and two real estate companies owned by him, Galina Ulyutinke and Alejandro. .

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, President Biden heard questions from reporters while talking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

Biden said the sanctions would target larger Russian banks, including VTB, Suburban Bank, Bank Otkriti, Sovcombank OJSC and Novicombank. The sanctions will make it harder for Russia to trade in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, and there will be “new restrictions” on what can be exported to Russia, he said.

Biden says “no one gave the expected ban to prevent anything from happening,” despite earlier White House claims

What the sanctions do not do is isolate Russia from the banking system of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications or Swift. SWIFT is a major global network that allows financial institutions to send and receive data on international bank transfers.

SWIFT incorporates and is headquartered in Belgium with 26 offices worldwide, providing messaging services to banks in more than 200 countries. It is overseen by the central banks of the G-10, consisting of Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Switzerland and Sweden.

Although SWIFT does not hold funds or manage client accounts, it can disconnect banks (including an entire country) from its system when sanctions are imposed on companies by the European Union, of which Belgium is a member state.

The effects of such activities can be crippling, and the tool has been used as an international response before. SWIFT booted EU-approved Iranian banks from its network in 2012 and again in 2018.

Asked why he did not take action against Russia now, Biden said European allies were unwilling to do so and that the sanctions proposed by the United States were “equal consequences, perhaps more consequences than Swift” and “surpasses anything that has ever been done.” “

Biden added that blocking Russia from Swift was “always an option”, but that other sanctions should be given a chance.

“Let’s discuss another month or so to see if they’re working,” Biden said.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock and Break Dumas of Fox Business contributed to this report.

