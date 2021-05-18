Biden Supports Israel-Gaza Cease-Fire, as Fighting Rages Into Second Week

JERUSALEM — President Biden for the primary time expressed help for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza on Monday, as the devastating rocket and missile conflict there gave no signal of easing after the deaths of dozens of Palestinian youngsters.

However he additionally reiterated that Israel had a proper to defend itself, stopping wanting publicly calling on Israel to alter its method regardless of rising worldwide condemnation.

The assertion, issued after Mr. Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the furthest that Mr. Biden had gone towards calling for an finish to the battle. Nevertheless it additionally mirrored a continued and deep reticence by world leaders to criticize Israel, and a failure of diplomacy to influence the 2 sides to curb a rising cycle of violence.

For his or her half, Israel’s leaders have stated that they’re in no hurry to finish the airstrike marketing campaign and have insisted that the army will proceed till it reaches its targets of stopping Hamas’s rocket barrages and making the group “pay a value.”