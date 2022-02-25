World

Biden Supreme Court announcement during Russia-Ukraine war ‘extremely inappropriate,’ Blackburn says

Sen Marsha Blackburn, R-Ten President Biden On him Max The court The announcement comes just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Blackburn made the remarks on Friday after sources said they would nominate DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Brayer.

Blackburn said in a statement that “President Biden’s announcement comes days after Russia’s unpleasant full-scale aggression.”

“Again, Biden is pushing the demands of the extreme progressive left over what is best for our nation. It is an attempt to cover up the fact that for more than three months Biden has refused to impose sanctions on Russia or send military aid to Ukraine.” Blackburn echoed those comments on Twitter.

Biden Ketanji nominates Brown Jackson to Supreme Court: Live Update

“However, I cannot hold back from failing to lead our nation against President Biden’s nominee,” he wrote. “I plan to meet the presidential nominee in person, and I will scrutinize his record to determine if he is a person of high character.”

The Republican senator wrote that “the Supreme Court nominee must be committed in writing to upholding the rule of law and the constitution” and that the Senate “should not blindly ensure justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda.”

The White House declined to comment on Blackburn’s criticism.

“I am proud to announce that I am nominating Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court,” Biden wrote in a tweet on Friday morning confirming his selection. “Currently working in the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, he will be one of the brightest legal minds in our country and an exceptional judge.”

Biden will announce Friday that the 83-year-old Breyer marked the first Supreme Court selection for his presidency since announcing his retirement last month.

The Conservatives currently dominate the makeup of the Supreme Court with six judges, as opposed to three liberal judges.

The president’s announcement comes two days after Putin invaded Ukraine, leading to the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Jessica Chasmar and Bill Meyers of Gadget Clock contributed to the report.

