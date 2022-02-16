Biden Supreme Court nomination adviser on BLM board of directors, despite WH distancing from ‘defund’ movement



A former Clinton adviser who tapped President Biden this month to advise on the Supreme Court nomination process recently sat on the board of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation as of Friday, according to the group’s court filing.

The White House announced two weeks ago that Minion Moore, described by media outlets as an unofficial adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, would join Biden’s team to “combine a nationwide engagement effort focused on ensuring the country’s first black woman.” Supreme Court.

Biden claims he is not seeking justice in an “ideological” Supreme Court

The White House said in a Feb. 2 statement that “Moore is currently leading the Dewey Square Group in state and local affairs and multicultural strategy exercises, where he helps clients form alliances and engage in public policy goals.” Moore previously served as President Clinton’s director of political affairs at the White House and director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, as well as chief operating officer of the Democratic National Committee.

“In 2018, Moore co-authored ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics’,” it continues. “A native of Chicago, he studied at the University of Illinois at Chicago and graduated from the Boston University Digital Filmmaking Program (DC).”

According to a filing submitted to the California Attorney General’s Office on Friday, the White House declined to mention the announcement that Moore was a member of the board of directors of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. A filing submitted to the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office on Friday listed Moore as a board member.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital that Moore “should stop being involved in all matters relating to his work with Black Lives Matter when he was part of the White House confirmation team.”

The news comes after the group cut off online fundraising earlier this month following claims by California and Washington state attorney generals that it had submitted criminal financial disclosures for 2020, investigators reported.

The White House has told Gadget Clock Digital that Moore will not be working for an outside agency while on Biden’s team.

The White House said in a statement that it was “proud” to have President Minion Moore on its side because it was ready to announce and confirm a highly qualified candidate after seeking the recommendation of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate. “He is a leading strategist who has advised President Clinton, civil rights leaders, top members of the business community and who teaches at Yale.”

Biden said Thursday that he “does not want to make an ideological choice” to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Stephen Brayer. He told NBC News’ Lester Holt that he was looking for someone with a “free mind” and “understanding the constitution.”

Biden and mainstream Democrats have gone to great lengths to distance themselves from the anti-police rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter and to deny the police movements embraced by the progressive wing of the party.

During an event at the New York Police Department earlier this month, Biden said the “answer is not to defend the police, but to provide equipment and funding for law enforcement officers to be” partners “and” protectors. ” Community.