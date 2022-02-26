Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson could face scrutiny for overturned decisions



President Biden The first Supreme Court nominee may face scrutiny from the Senate for a judicial track record that includes multiple decisions overturned by the High Court.

Biden announced Friday that he is nominating Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to retire. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson’s nomination may carry some judicial weight, however, some of his annulled decisions are expected to be scrutinized during the confirmation process.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson nominated by Biden Supreme Court?

The judge’s record was a focal point when he was confirmed for a seat in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last year, where he now sits. The 51-year-old judge was widely considered the front-runner for the nomination.

‘Single Decision’

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, told Gadget Clock on Friday that he had “actually made a single decision as an appeals judge and that it came out in the last 24 hours,” noting that it was “a victory for the Union against a change.” ”

“He has some opinions as a district court judge,” Turley noted. “They have a very long opinion. He has been the opposite, and the DC circuit [Court of Appeals] In some cases, he has been reversed, primarily for judicial overreach. “

A 2019 case involves an order that expands the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) definition of the basis on which non-citizens can be deported. Another reversal case involves three orders on the collective bargaining power of federal employees.

The DC Circuit Court’s 2-1 decision overturned Jackson’s DHS rule, which states that administrative procedures for reviewing DHS policy do not fall under the law.

The DC Circuit Court unanimously overturned the judge’s ruling on the three collective bargaining orders, ruling that Jackson had no jurisdiction to try the case.

‘No legal basis’

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, previously told Gadget Clock Digital that “Judge Jackson’s overturned record by the left-leaning DC Circuit is problematic for anyone concerned about the rule of law.” “In Make the Road New York v. Wolf, for example, a DC Circuit panel consisting of a majority of Democratic nominees concluded that the Jackson had removed a rule from the Trump administration where there was no legal basis to do so.

“Such lawsuits suggest that Jackson may be willing to ignore the law in delivering the results of a particular policy in politically charged cases, and we do not want to see this from a Supreme Court judge.”

Senate Republicans may point to Jackson’s overturned case in their argument against being convinced to replace Brayer.

While Jackson has received some Republican support in the Senate for his nomination to the DC Court of Appeal, a possible lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court means he will likely face more intense scrutiny from Republicans in a split chamber.

“I hope to hear from Biden and his supporters that Judge Jackson is ‘mainstream,'” Severino Biden tweeted after announcing Jackson’s nomination. “It is a generous thing for a judge to deviate from the text of the constitution and law without hesitation to ensure the outcome of the policy of choice of the left.”