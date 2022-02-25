Biden Supreme Court pick shows ‘radical left’ won, Graham says, promising ‘respectful but interesting’ hearing



Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court shows that the “extreme left” has won.

Graham, a member of the powerful Judiciary Committee, asked Biden to select South Carolina District Court Judge Jay Michelle Childs.

“If the media reports are correct, and Judge Jackson is chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Brayer, it means that the far left has won President Biden again,” Graham said Friday, just before the White House officially nominated Jackson.

South Carolina Biden Mitra Representative James Cliburn is also pushing for children who have Supreme Court backgrounds in public colleges, including the University of South Florida and the University of South Carolina.

“The Harvard-Yale train is running smoothly in the Supreme Court,” Graham said in a statement.

Progressive groups criticized the child, in part for a 2009 sentence that sentenced him to 12 years in prison for non-violence. Cannabis Charge

“Judges from South Carolina have leftist attacks on children visibly,” Graham said.

He added: “I look forward to a respectable but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Biden will officially announce Jackson’s choice at the White House on Friday.

If confirmed, she will be the first African American woman in the High Court.

He has already gone through the confirmation process twice in the Senate. He was confirmed in 2013 by a voice vote for the lower court. Then, last spring, in a 53-44 vote, he was confirmed in the powerful DC Circuit Court.

Three Republicans voted for Jackson last year, including Graham, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Chad Pergram of Gadget Clock and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.