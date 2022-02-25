World

Biden Supreme Court pick shows ‘radical left’ won, Graham says, promising ‘respectful but interesting’ hearing

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden Supreme Court pick shows ‘radical left’ won, Graham says, promising ‘respectful but interesting’ hearing
Written by admin
Biden Supreme Court pick shows ‘radical left’ won, Graham says, promising ‘respectful but interesting’ hearing

Biden Supreme Court pick shows ‘radical left’ won, Graham says, promising ‘respectful but interesting’ hearing

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court shows that the “extreme left” has won.

Graham, a member of the powerful Judiciary Committee, asked Biden to select South Carolina District Court Judge Jay Michelle Childs.

Biden Supreme Court Pick: Live Update

“If the media reports are correct, and Judge Jackson is chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Brayer, it means that the far left has won President Biden again,” Graham said Friday, just before the White House officially nominated Jackson.

Sen. Lindsay Graham and President Biden.

Sen. Lindsay Graham and President Biden.
(Getty Images)

South Carolina Biden Mitra Representative James Cliburn is also pushing for children who have Supreme Court backgrounds in public colleges, including the University of South Florida and the University of South Carolina.

Biden to nominate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

“The Harvard-Yale train is running smoothly in the Supreme Court,” Graham said in a statement.

Progressive groups criticized the child, in part for a 2009 sentence that sentenced him to 12 years in prison for non-violence. Cannabis Charge

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated as U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, has been sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the pending judicial nomination on Capitol Hill on April 28, 2021 in Washington.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated as U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, has been sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the pending judicial nomination on Capitol Hill on April 28, 2021 in Washington.
(Kevin Lamarck-Pool / Getty Images)

“Judges from South Carolina have leftist attacks on children visibly,” Graham said.

READ Also  Oklahoma Governor Puts Foe of Vaccine Mandates in Charge of National Guard

Graham SC Judge J. Michelle Childs backs potential Biden Scots pick: ‘Anyone else can be problematic’

He added: “I look forward to a respectable but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

Biden will officially announce Jackson’s choice at the White House on Friday.

If confirmed, she will be the first African American woman in the High Court.

He has already gone through the confirmation process twice in the Senate. He was confirmed in 2013 by a voice vote for the lower court. Then, last spring, in a 53-44 vote, he was confirmed in the powerful DC Circuit Court.

A screenshot of Graham by Sen. Lindsay "American Newsroom" On November 10, 2021.

A screenshot of Sen. Lindsay Graham from “America’s Newsroom” on November 10, 2021.
(Gadget Clock)

Three Republicans voted for Jackson last year, including Graham, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Chad Pergram of Gadget Clock and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

#Biden #Supreme #Court #pick #shows #radical #left #won #Graham #promising #respectful #interesting #hearing

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Child among 5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident; FDNY says no working detectors in home

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment