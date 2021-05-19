Biden Tells Netanyahu He Expects ‘Significant De-Escalation Today’

President Biden advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he “anticipated a major de-escalation right now on the trail to a cease-fire” within the battle between Israel and Hamas, the White Home principal deputy press secretary advised reporters onboard Air Pressure One.

“Our focus has not modified,” the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, mentioned. “We’re working in direction of a de-escalation.”

Ms. Jean-Pierre mentioned Mr. Biden wished the scenario to succeed in a “sustainable calm.”

She mentioned the decision, which got here earlier than the president departed from Washington to deal with graduates at the US Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday morning, didn’t mirror a shift in administration coverage because it pertains to a cease-fire.

“That is what we now have been calling for for the previous eight days,” she mentioned.

Mr. Netanyahu didn’t give any assurance throughout the name that Mr. Biden might count on a cease-fire, in keeping with a senior administration official who acquired a readout of the decision shortly after it occurred.