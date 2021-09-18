Biden threatens new Ethiopia sanctions as Tigre War expands

NAROBI, Kenya — President Biden signed an executive order on Friday threatening new sanctions aimed at halting the escalating war in northern Ethiopia and allowing urgently needed humanitarian aid to the region.

The administration has yet to impose sanctions, hoping to shift the course of the war without directly punishing officials in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country and an important strategic ally. With both sides working hard for a military victory, critics said the latest measures may be too little or too late.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate now exposed to potential sanctions, reacted with indignation and defiance. In a three-page statement, his office accused the West of partisanship, denounced any criticism of Ethiopia as a product of neo-colonial impulses, and showed no signs that he would succumb to Mr Biden’s demands. intends.

The US action is driven by a sense of urgency over the rapidly deteriorating situation and fears that the fight may intensify with the coming end of the rainy season. According to two US officials who provided a background briefing to journalists, only 10 percent of essential humanitarian aid arrived in the Tigre region last month as a result of the Ethiopian government’s blockade.