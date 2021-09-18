Biden threatens new Ethiopia sanctions as Tigre War expands
NAROBI, Kenya — President Biden signed an executive order on Friday threatening new sanctions aimed at halting the escalating war in northern Ethiopia and allowing urgently needed humanitarian aid to the region.
The administration has yet to impose sanctions, hoping to shift the course of the war without directly punishing officials in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country and an important strategic ally. With both sides working hard for a military victory, critics said the latest measures may be too little or too late.
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate now exposed to potential sanctions, reacted with indignation and defiance. In a three-page statement, his office accused the West of partisanship, denounced any criticism of Ethiopia as a product of neo-colonial impulses, and showed no signs that he would succumb to Mr Biden’s demands. intends.
The US action is driven by a sense of urgency over the rapidly deteriorating situation and fears that the fight may intensify with the coming end of the rainy season. According to two US officials who provided a background briefing to journalists, only 10 percent of essential humanitarian aid arrived in the Tigre region last month as a result of the Ethiopian government’s blockade.
Fighters from various factions have been accused of atrocities against civilians, with the latest allegations involving Tigrayan forces fighting the Ethiopian central government. And Mr Abiy has intensified a massive recruitment drive, and acquired new weapons, ahead of the expected surge in fighting next month, officials said.
“Nearly one million people are living in famine-like conditions,” Mr Biden said in a statement. “Humanitarian workers have been blocked, harassed and killed. I am shocked by the reports of mass murder, rape and other sexual violence to terrorize the civilian population.”
The executive order targets individuals and entities of the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, the Tigre People’s Liberation Front and the Amhara Regional Government, who face potential asset deposits and travel restrictions.
It is a step up from weak and largely ineffective measures, including visa restrictions imposed by the United States in May. Administration officials declined to say when they would begin implementing the restrictions.
But action is a matter of “weeks not months”, an official said.
To avoid sanctions, Americans are demanding that leaders of all sides should enter into peace talks and accept mediation under former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, an African Union envoy, due later this week. To land in Ethiopia.
To ease the humanitarian crisis in Tigre, where five million people urgently need help, the Ethiopian government should allow daily convoys of relief trucks and restore basic services such as electricity, communications and banking, the official said. .
“A different path is possible but leaders must choose to pursue it,” Mr Biden said.
Mr Abiy’s office said US policy “not only comes as a surprise to our proud nation, but exceeds human concerns,” and “will not succumb to the consequences of pressure created by disgruntled individuals”. swore to
“Our identities as Ethiopians and our identities as Africans will not allow this to happen,” the statement said.
The Tigre People’s Liberation Front did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the US action.
Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the latest US measures, saying they are unlikely to change the behavior of the Ethiopian government which has so far proved impervious to outside criticism.
“Ethiopians say the US pressure has been unbelievable,” said Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center. “But we think that aside from a bunch of statements, it has been none.”
The fighting that began in November at the Tigre is progressing at an alarming pace. US officials said Mr Abiy is hoping for a military victory when Ethiopia’s new parliament is in session on 8 October.
Last month, Mr Abiy announced a nationwide recruitment call for all able-bodied Ethiopians to help fight Tigrayan Force. Photos circulated online of an unidentified armed drone inspecting an airport in the Afar region bordering Tigre.
Military experts say Ethiopia did not have armed drones at the start of the war. It was not clear which country supplied the drones to Ethiopia.
Capturing several major cities, Tigris forces have penetrated deep into the neighboring Amhara region. But in recent weeks they have moved into pockets of staunch resistance and faced allegations of violence against civilians.
Amhara officials charged with killing at least 120 civilians in Dabat District, about 50 miles north of the ancient city of Gondar, after three-day fighting in early September. Those allegations have not been independently confirmed.
Speaking over the phone, Birhanu Mulu, manager of the hospital in Nephas Mewcha town, said tigress fighters broke into the hospital earlier this month, destroying machinery and medicine. He said, ‘There is no patient in the hospital at present.
Tigreyan officials dismissed the claims of the killings as “fabricated allegations” and called for an independent investigation.
Since Mr Abiy’s troops were dispatched in November, Tigreyan civilians have faced some of the worst abuses of the war, including sexual violence, genocide and ethnic cleansing. But a Human Rights Watch report published on Thursday said one group was victimized by both sides – Eritrean refugees who have been raped, murdered and detained by both Eritrean soldiers and rival Tigrayan militias.
Human Rights Watch’s Letitia Bader said those crimes are “clear war crimes”.
If the conflict continues on its current trajectory, it could lead to the fall of Ethiopia, a country of more than 110 million people, with “disastrous” consequences for the Horn of Africa region and beyond, another Biden administration official said. said.
The United States has already advanced against a senior figure in the war. In August, the United States imposed sanctions against the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces, General Filippos Voldiohans, over human rights abuses by his troops in the Tigre.
General Philipos was named under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of human rights abuse and corruption around the world.
While US allies share their dismal assessment of the situation in Ethiopia, not all agree on a solution.
A senior European official, speaking on condition of anonymity, discussing the sensitive diplomacy, said he does not believe that harsh measures such as sanctions will have much of an impact on Mr Abiy’s government.
The EU was seeking a new approach that mixes carrots with sticks, he said, although not all European countries agreed on that course of action.
simon marx Contributed reporting from Nairobi.
