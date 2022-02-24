Biden to announce further ‘consequences’ for Russia over war in Ukraine



President Biden will address the American people from the White House and announce further “consequences” for Russia, which launched a multi-pronged offensive in Ukraine on Thursday.

As the situation escalated on Wednesday night, Biden offered “the prayers of the whole world” to the people of Ukraine, calling them “unprovoked and unjustified attacks by the Russian military.”

“President Putin has chosen a pre-planned war that will lead to a catastrophic life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction that this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond unitedly and decisively. The world will hold Russia accountable.” Biden said in a statement.

He convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the Situation Room on Thursday and met with G7 counterparts.

A senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock on Thursday that Russia’s offensive was “only a preliminary stage” and that their Russian military activity would be “exposed in multiple stages.”

“They have every intention of beheading the government and establishing their own government,” the official said.

Russia has fired more than 100 ballistic missiles into Ukraine overnight, including short-range ballistic missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise and surface-to-air missiles.

Officials say Pentagon officials have said they have “not seen anything on this scale” since World War II, expecting it to be “very bloody, very influential” and continue “for a long, long time to come.”

“It’s a battle of choice,” the official said.

Putin, announcing in a speech Wednesday night that he had decided to green light the Russian military operation in Ukraine, said Moscow’s “analysis” had concluded that “there is a conflict with them. [Ukrainian] The force was “inevitable.”

Putin, however, threatened the West and the countries that try to intervene in Ukraine with “consequences you have never seen.”

“A few words for those who would be tempted to intervene,” Putin said Wednesday night. “Russia will respond immediately and you will have consequences like never before in your history.”

Recalling Russia’s nuclear capability, Putin said, “No one should have any doubt that a direct attack on our country would lead to destruction and dire consequences for any possible aggression.”

Putin’s promises include “denigrating” Ukraine. World War II took on a larger scale in Russia, with the Soviet Union suffering more casualties than any other country fighting Adolf Hitler’s forces. Kremlin propaganda sometimes draws revenge on Ukrainian nationalists as neo-Nazis – a complaint historians say is misleading. Ukraine is now led by a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust.

After World War II, Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea, in the largest military attack of any state on the continent of Europe.

On Thursday, widespread attacks in Ukraine led to airstrikes or shelling of cities and bases, as civilians piled on trains and cars to escape. The Ukrainian government says Russian tanks and troops have crossed the border into a “full-scale war” that could rewrite geopolitical order.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said the country had severed diplomatic ties with Russia and “called on all our partners to do the same.”

Although the attack on Ukraine was widely condemned by the West, it is unclear whether forces will intervene. NATO is sending additional troops to strengthen its defenses in Eastern Europe.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised: “We will defend ourselves.”

So far, at least 40 people have been killed and several others injured in Russian attacks in the country, a Zelensky adviser said on Thursday. He did not mention whether there were civilians among the casualties.

Zelensky said he would provide weapons to civilians who want to help defend the country, instructing them on Twitter to “be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

“The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” he said on Thursday, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry’s assembly facilities.

Russia has “gone on the path of evil,” Zelensky said, but Ukraine is “defending itself and Moscow will not give up its independence no matter what it thinks.”

“Sanctions will be lifted on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of a regional defense with arms in hand,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky tweeted, “Russia betrayed our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in # 2WW year.” “To this day, our countries are on different sides of world history.”

The Russian military has demanded that Ukraine’s entire air defense system be destroyed within hours, and European authorities have declared the country’s airspace an active conflict zone. According to The Associated Press, Russia’s claim could not be immediately verified, nor could the Ukrainians, who shot down several Russian planes. The Ukrainian air defense system and air force are dwarfed by the huge air power and precision weapons of the Soviet era and Russia.

According to Reuters, the western counties are expecting millions of people to flee the Ukrainian attack. Highways outside Kiev swell with traffic to Poland on Thursday, with people lining up waiting for petrol, to raise money or to buy other supplies, such as food and water.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks sank on Thursday morning amid Putin’s long-awaited military campaign in Ukraine, sending investors out of risk and into safety.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800 points, or more than 2.5%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw slides of more than 3%.

