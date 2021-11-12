Biden to Choose Robert Califf to Lead F.D.A., Despite Drug Industry Ties



Dr. Caliph was nominated for the job by a vote of 89 to 4; In addition to Mr. Chinchin, Senator Edward J. Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts; Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat; And Kelly Ayote, Republican of New Hampshire, voted against him. But other Republicans, led by then-majority leader Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, voted in favor.

This support for Mr Biden’s choice of Mr Caliph may be due in part to mixed reactions to his choice.

“It’s amazing that the White House is really tone-deaf about conflicts of interest and its close ties to the industry,” said Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research, a nonprofit advocacy group.

But others said they believed Dr. Caliph’s industry experience should not prevent him from getting a job, he said, revealing their relationship while publishing the results of clinical trials.

“The truth of the matter is that the industry develops drugs – you have to work with the industry. This issue is a revelation in the publication, “said Ellen V. Siegel, founder and chairman of Nanfa Friends of Cancer Research, which accepts industry funding. “Rob has done a number of clinical trials in the industry, but he has not been a leader in the industry. It is fully committed to transparency, integrity and science. “

Dr. Aaron S. Kesselheim, who served on the FDA’s advisory panel on Alzheimer’s medicine and resigned from the committee after it was approved, said Dr. Calif’s background in conducting clinical trials will be invaluable in leading the agency.

Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “I don’t think he will necessarily be ineligible,” Kesselheim said. “I think the fact that he worked so long in clinical trials shows that he has the skills to understand what happens in a good clinical trial. Hopefully, they can bring him into his role as FDA Commissioner.

But Dr. Dr. Kesselheim As a commissioner, he called on pharmaceutical companies to advertise off-label uses for their products. He objected to Calif’s efforts, noting that drugs prescribed for non-FDA-approved use could endanger patients. . “It’s a red flag for me,” said Dr. Kesselheim said. “Hopefully, it went ahead as an idea, because it would be a terrible idea.”