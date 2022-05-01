Biden to give remarks at Walter Mondale’s memorial service



President Bident traveled to Minnesota on Sunday to address a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mandel.

Mandel died in April 2021 at the age of 93. According to White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie, Biden wanted to be present because of his “significant personal relationship” with Mandel. The service was delayed due to COVID-19.

Biden described Mandel as “one of the most dedicated patriots and public servants in our country.”

The service is being held Sunday only in Minneapolis by invitation, but is being live-streamed. It will run from 1:30 to 3 pm CDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report