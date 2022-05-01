World

Biden to give remarks at Walter Mondale’s memorial service

10 hours ago
President Bident traveled to Minnesota on Sunday to address a memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mandel.

Mandel died in April 2021 at the age of 93. According to White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie, Biden wanted to be present because of his “significant personal relationship” with Mandel. The service was delayed due to COVID-19.

Former Vice President Walter Mandel laughs as he climbs into an elevator on Washington's Capitol Hill, January 3, 2018. Biden plans to speak at a memorial service in Minnesota on Sunday, May 1, after he died last April at the age of 93.

(AP)

Biden described Mandel as “one of the most dedicated patriots and public servants in our country.”

The service is being held Sunday only in Minneapolis by invitation, but is being live-streamed. It will run from 1:30 to 3 pm CDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

