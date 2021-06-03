Biden to Meet Queen Elizabeth During Trip to Europe

Queen Elizabeth II will meet President Biden and the primary girl, Jill Biden, later this month on the royal residence of Windsor Citadel, Buckingham Palace introduced on Thursday. It will be the primary assembly between the 2 leaders since Mr. Biden’s election.

No additional particulars got in regards to the June 13 assembly, a part of President Biden’s first presidential journey overseas, which is able to embrace stops on the Group of seven summit in England, a gathering with the European Union in Brussels and a face-to-face with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

Afterward Thursday, the White Home confirmed the Bidens’ go to with the queen.

The British monarch final hosted an American president in June 2019, when Donald J. Trump visited the nation on a lavish state go to, which he later characterised as “a good time.” However the occasion stirred controversy, given solely a handful of American presidents have acquired the distinction of an official state go to. Some British residents and lawmakers protested in opposition to the go to.

And on a earlier go to in 2018, Mr. Trump famously made headlines by strolling in entrance of Elizabeth, 95, throughout an inspection of the royal guard — a breach of protocol.