World

Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids
Written by admin
Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids

Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids

NewYou possibly can hear to the Gadget Clock article now!

After asserting that each international locations need to be part of NATO, President Biden will meet with the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House this week.

An announcement from White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre stated a gathering between Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson and Finnish President Sauli Ninistিস্ত could be held on Thursday.

“The leaders will focus on the NATO utility of Finland and Sweden and European safety, in addition to strengthen our shut partnership on numerous world points and assist for Ukraine,” he stated.

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Lind poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Foreign Ministry in Stockholm on Tuesday, May 17.

Swedish International Minister Anne Lind poses for photographers as she indicators Sweden’s utility for NATO membership at the International Ministry in Stockholm on Tuesday, Might 17.
(Henrik Montgomery / TT Information Company by way of AP)

Scandinavian international locations are below strain to be part of NATO in response to Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson, right, and moderate party leader Wolf Christensen give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, May 16.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson, proper, and average social gathering chief Wolf Christensen give a information convention in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Might 16.
(Henrik Montgomery / TT Information Company by way of AP)

Final week, Biden stated he was involved Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t have an exit technique for the battle in Ukraine at the second, which has been occurring for 83 days and counting.

In accordance to Reuters, Biden stated Putin had “no method out proper now, and I am attempting to determine what to do about it.”

READ Also  Afghan citizens who helped US now waiting in limbo for visa approval months after evacuating

#Biden #meet #Sweden #Finland #leaders #White #House #NATO #bids

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment