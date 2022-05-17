Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House following NATO bids



After asserting that each international locations need to be part of NATO, President Biden will meet with the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House this week.

An announcement from White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre stated a gathering between Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson and Finnish President Sauli Ninistিস্ত could be held on Thursday.

“The leaders will focus on the NATO utility of Finland and Sweden and European safety, in addition to strengthen our shut partnership on numerous world points and assist for Ukraine,” he stated.

Scandinavian international locations are below strain to be part of NATO in response to Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Final week, Biden stated he was involved Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t have an exit technique for the battle in Ukraine at the second, which has been occurring for 83 days and counting.

In accordance to Reuters, Biden stated Putin had “no method out proper now, and I am attempting to determine what to do about it.”