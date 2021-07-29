Biden to Meet with Top Democrats on New Voting Rights Proposal

President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and leading Congressional Democrats met at the White House on Friday to discuss their party’s hesitant efforts to pass major voting rights legislation.

Mr. Biden’s meeting with President Nancy Pelosi of California and Senator Chuck Schumer of New York came at a crucial time, as activists push the president to use his power and Democratic control over Congress to protect voting rights as long as they have the possibility. Republican-led states have enacted at least 30 new laws containing a host of new restrictions on voting, and GOP senators have blocked consideration of a Democratic bill that would impose sweeping new federal mandates aimed at them. get around.

Party leaders don’t have many options for breaking the deadlock. In June, Republicans succeeded in blocking the Democrats’ renowned election legislation, called the People’s Law, by obstructing it. Democrats’ hopes of changing Senate filibuster rules to bypass Republicans have faded as a few holdouts within the party continue to oppose such a move. And their window for legislative action is narrow.

Democrats are set to finalize a scaled-down bill that activists say could be a ram in the fight against filibuster. The party is also preparing legislation to strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and lawmakers have discussed incorporating voting provisions into the $ 3.5 trillion budget plan put forward to the Senate, which they can pass. unilaterally against the opposition of the Republicans. But the GOP is largely opposed to all three.