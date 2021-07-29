Biden to Nominate Francisco Mora as U.S. Ambassador to the O.A.S.

President Biden on Thursday announced that he would appoint Francisco O. Mora, a prominent Cuban-American Democrat, as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States, a post that would make him a spokesperson for the United States. administration on Western Hemisphere politics, including civil unrest. in Cuba and the day after the presidential assassination in Haiti.

Mr. Mora was a staple of Mr. Biden’s Florida campaign last year, becoming a familiar face in English and Spanish television news programs on topics such as the Caribbean diaspora and political disinformation.

These two issues are particularly important in South Florida, which is home to the largest population of Cubans and Haitians in the United States. Some Cuban Americans, including Cuban American Democrats, have urged Biden to speak more openly about the massive street protests in Cuba, which Cuban exiles say will destabilize the island’s Communist government.

Democrats have tried to re-examine their approach to Latino voters across the United States in light of the significant Hispanic support Republicans won in last year’s election. The Democrats’ downfall was particularly evident in the Miami area, where Republicans were successful in attracting young Cuban American and Hispanic voters.