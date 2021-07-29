Biden to Nominate Francisco Mora as U.S. Ambassador to the O.A.S.
President Biden on Thursday announced that he would appoint Francisco O. Mora, a prominent Cuban-American Democrat, as U.S. Ambassador to the Organization of American States, a post that would make him a spokesperson for the United States. administration on Western Hemisphere politics, including civil unrest. in Cuba and the day after the presidential assassination in Haiti.
Mr. Mora was a staple of Mr. Biden’s Florida campaign last year, becoming a familiar face in English and Spanish television news programs on topics such as the Caribbean diaspora and political disinformation.
These two issues are particularly important in South Florida, which is home to the largest population of Cubans and Haitians in the United States. Some Cuban Americans, including Cuban American Democrats, have urged Biden to speak more openly about the massive street protests in Cuba, which Cuban exiles say will destabilize the island’s Communist government.
Democrats have tried to re-examine their approach to Latino voters across the United States in light of the significant Hispanic support Republicans won in last year’s election. The Democrats’ downfall was particularly evident in the Miami area, where Republicans were successful in attracting young Cuban American and Hispanic voters.
The appointment of Mr. Mora for this post shows that the administration understands the importance of nurturing an expert who understands these communities and the importance of putting democracy and human rights at the forefront of international diplomacy, said Manny Diaz, president of the Florida Democratic Party. and former mayor of the city of Miami.
“When Latin America or the Caribbean sneeze, Miami catches a cold,” Diaz said. “It’s so important that we have someone who has been through this, who is sensitive to this, who has been in the middle and who really understands the hemisphere, the people of the hemisphere and their plight.”
Mr. Mora, who is called Frank, speaks Spanish and Portuguese in addition to English. He is professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University in Miami, where he previously headed the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center at the university. Prior to that, he worked as Assistant Under Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere under the Obama administration.
If confirmed, Mora will succeed former Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, a Cuban-American compatriot from Miami, who served from March 2018 until the end of President Donald J. Trump’s term.
