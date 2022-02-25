World

Biden to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

President Biden is nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, doing well in his campaign promise to elect the first black woman to the country’s highest court, sources told Gadget Clock.

Brown Jackson, 51, is a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the District of Columbia.

Biden will make the announcement on Friday, marking the first Supreme Court election of his president since Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, announced his retirement last month.

(Via Bill O’Leary / The Washington Post Getty Images)

Brown Jackson is facing a higher investigation for a judicial record in which high-profile verdicts have since been overturned by the High Court.

Brown Jackson’s record was a focal point when he was confirmed for a seat in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia last year, where he now sits.

The judge was said to be one of three candidates Biden personally interviewed.

(Photo by Kevin Lamarck-Pool / Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is now 6-3 dominated by the Conservatives after former President Donald Trump announced the names of three nominees.

Democrats have praised Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to the country’s highest court, although some Republicans have objected.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had previously told Gadget Clock Sunday that Biden’s promises amounted to racial discrimination.

“What the president has said is that only African American women are eligible for this slot, that 94% of Americans are ineligible,” Cruz said. “The way Biden should be done is to say ‘I’m going to seek the best justice’, to interview a lot of people, and if he chooses a judge who is an African American woman, that’s great.”

Biden promised to pick by the end of February. The announcement comes ahead of his State of the Union address to Congress next week, as ratings of his approval among Democrats continue to slide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

