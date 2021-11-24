Biden to Nominate Shalanda Young as Budget Director
WASHINGTON – President Biden plans to nominate Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the agency’s permanent leader on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Ms. Young, a deputy director who has been the interim leader since the spring, will officially take over the helm at critical times for the office, overseeing the federal budget and shaping a number of regulations. With the $ 1.9 trillion (epidemic) epidemic relief package and the implementation of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, the administration is expected to pass a more than $ 2 trillion social-spending package soon, which is a major part of the president’s economic agenda.
The post has been down for months as one of the few high-level inaugurations in the administration since the White House pulled the preliminary selection for budget director, Neera Tanden, in March, following a bipartisan criticism of vitrolic tweets targeting members of Congress from both parties. .
Ms. Young has been portrayed by members of Congress and administration officials, while there is enough support from both Democrats and Republicans to get Senate confirmation, and several lawmakers have pushed for her nomination. Ms. Young will be the first black woman to hold the position and will continue to act as acting director until confirmed, said a person familiar with the matter.
The nomination was previously reported by the Washington Post.
Ms. Young, who was confirmed by the Senate in March to serve as office deputy, 63 to 37, was previously the staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, where she played a key role in drafting annual spending bills and a series of five epidemic relief efforts. A total of $ 3 trillion packages – the focal point of the federal government’s emergency response to the epidemic.
While she won both Democrats and Republicans while working on Capitol Hill, some Republicans criticized her remarks during her confirmation hearing to serve as deputy budget director. Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman questioned her position on the removal of the so-called Hyde Amendment, which barred federal funds from passing most of the abortions from federal spending bills.
Thirteen Republicans backed her appointment in March, however, during her confirmation hearing, Ms. Young was introduced by Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy. Ms. Young, a resident of Louisiana, came to Washington two decades ago through a fellowship program for young people interested in public service and joined the House Appropriations Committee in 2007.
Biden’s Social Policy Bill at a Glance
It will play a leading role in shaping the administration’s economic plans, including the social policy package, a broader bill Democrats are pushing through Congress aimed at tackling climate change, fighting poverty and investing in children, workers and families. The office also has a role to play in preparing budgets for each federal agency.
The failed nomination of Ms. Tanden, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, was one of the initial political miscalculations of the Biden administration. She was nominated by the White House long before Democrats took control of the Senate, despite her tweets from some Democratic and Republican lawmakers and well-known criticism of her work at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.
The president and Ms. Tanden agreed to withdraw her nomination after Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski made it clear in the White House.
Ms. Tanden serves as White House Staff Secretary, a little-known but influential position that puts her at the center of the information flow between the president and his senior advisers.
