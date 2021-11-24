Biden to Nominate Shalanda Young as Budget Director

WASHINGTON – President Biden plans to nominate Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, as the agency’s permanent leader on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Ms. Young, a deputy director who has been the interim leader since the spring, will officially take over the helm at critical times for the office, overseeing the federal budget and shaping a number of regulations. With the $ 1.9 trillion (epidemic) epidemic relief package and the implementation of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, the administration is expected to pass a more than $ 2 trillion social-spending package soon, which is a major part of the president’s economic agenda.

The post has been down for months as one of the few high-level inaugurations in the administration since the White House pulled the preliminary selection for budget director, Neera Tanden, in March, following a bipartisan criticism of vitrolic tweets targeting members of Congress from both parties. .

Ms. Young has been portrayed by members of Congress and administration officials, while there is enough support from both Democrats and Republicans to get Senate confirmation, and several lawmakers have pushed for her nomination. Ms. Young will be the first black woman to hold the position and will continue to act as acting director until confirmed, said a person familiar with the matter.