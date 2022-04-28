Biden to request $33B from Congress for Ukraine emergency supplemental funding



On Thursday, President Biden requested $ 33 billion from Congress for additional security, military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and for US efforts to strengthen European security in cooperation with NATO allies and partners.

The Biden administration is calling for নিরাপত্ত 20.4 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including $ 5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $ 6 billion in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and েট 4 ​​billion in foreign military funding from the State Department.

“These resources will provide much-needed equipment to Ukraine’s military and police, as well as help NATO resist and defend against Russian aggression in the long run,” an administration official said on Thursday.

“The United States and our allies must continue to supply,” an official said. “Today, the President will speak about the critical resources that the United States needs to sustain our high-level assistance over the next few months.”

The official said the president’s request for funding was “we believe it is necessary for Ukraine to succeed in the next five months of this war.”

“And we hope that our partners and allies, especially the G7, as well as many other countries, will continue to provide a level playing field.

“This war will not end easily or quickly, but the free world is united against this brutal attack, and we must be in the best position to respond to different situations,” the official continued. “President Biden will urge Congress to continue this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.