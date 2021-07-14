Biden to Restore Protections for Tongass National Forest in Alaska

This money appears to be designed in part to appease Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who now plays a key role in negotiating the bipartisan $ 579 billion infrastructure bill that President Biden sees as crucial to his agenda. economic. She had personally asked senior administration officials to leave parts of Tongass open for economic development.

“Obviously, my strong and strong preference for an exemption has been that this no-road rule should not apply to all of the nine million acres,” Ms Murkowski said in an interview last month. . “We feel like we are banging our heads against the wall politically, from the people who live there in these small communities trying to figure out what their economic opportunities might be. “

The other Alaska senator, Dan Sullivan, also a Republican, called the $ 25 million “a gain for killing opportunities for sustained economic development in the Southeast” by “further starving our lumber industry. supply”.

Mr Biden is seeking to implement the most ambitious climate agenda envisioned by a US president. As record drought, wildfires and heat waves hamper Western states, Mr Biden aims to rekindle and strengthen protections canceled by Mr Trump and reduce the pollution causing climate change.

This fall, Mr Biden plans to attend a United Nations conference of world leaders in Scotland to argue that after four years in which the US president mocked climate science, the United States is a leader in the fight against global warming.

Environmentalists said the decision to fully restore Tongass protections could be a step in making the case happen.

“It is the Biden administration that is squarely on the path to reclaiming climate leadership, as it heads to the Glasgow summit this fall,” said Niel Lawrence, Alaska director of Natural Resources. Defense Council, an advocacy group.