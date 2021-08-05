Biden to Roll Out Tougher Tailpipe Rules and Promote Electric Vehicles

“Today, the EPA takes a big step forward in implementing President Biden’s ambitious agenda to tackle the climate crisis and create well-paying union jobs,” said Michael S. Regan, the chief. from the Environmental Protection Agency, which was an author of the new rules with the Department of Transportation. “These stringent standards are underpinned by solid scientific and technical expertise, encouraging the development of technologies and innovations that will propel America towards a clean energy future.”

With the impacts of global warming seen in record droughts, deadly heat waves, floods and wildfires around the world, scientists say that simply restoring Obama-era climate controls will not will not be enough.

“Obama has started to point us in the right direction to deal with climate change,” said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School. “Trump destroyed everything. Biden is now putting the pieces back together. But we are far behind. Much harder work is yet to come. The wholesale conversion of the transportation system and the electric power system are WWII scale undertakings, and it’s only just getting started. “

Exhaust emissions regulations enacted by the Obama administration in 2012 required passenger vehicles sold by automakers to average about 51 miles per gallon by 2025. Mr. Trump relaxed the standard in 2020 to approximately 44 miles per gallon by 2026.

Administration officials have said the new Biden standard will be 52 miles per gallon by 2026, calling it “the strictest federal greenhouse gas standards in US history.”

The White House estimates that the regulations would reduce two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide – about a third of the total annual carbon dioxide pollution produced by the United States – and prevent the burning of about 200 billion gallons of gasoline.

The Biden administration then plans another set of stricter emissions regulations for vehicles produced beyond 2026. It is these rules that Mr. Biden hopes will essentially push automakers to phase out the internal combustion engine. . Given that this second set of rules could be technically complex and legally ambitious, administration officials first decided to quickly reinstate Obama’s regulations to reduce some emissions while federal staff members face the challenge of designing the future rule.