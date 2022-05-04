Biden to sign executive order, national security memo to advance quantum technologies



President Biden is expected to sign an executive order and a national security memo on Wednesday to enable the United States to “advance well” from rivals and to advance quantum information science to enable it to reduce the risks of emerging technologies. For national and economic security.

The United States has long been a “world leader” in the development of new technologies, including quantum, in a wide range of fields of science and engineering, a senior administration official said.

Quantum technologies are not a replacement for traditional computers, but a “fundamentally different kind of computer” capable of analyzing data in a way that traditional computers cannot. Quantum technology, according to officials, has shown the potential to drive innovation in the American economy.

“The goal of both the Executive Order and the National Strategy Memorandum is to promote quantum information science and to ensure that we can make the most of energy and medicine in various areas of the economy. To protect what is likely to be a decade-long transition to begin with, “said a senior administrative official.

The official added: “America must begin the long process of updating our IT infrastructure tomorrow to protect itself from this quantum computing threat.”

The President’s executive order is set to “observe” those advances, promising to promote them. The order is set to expand the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee, which is the federal government’s advisory body for quantum information science and technology, under the authority of the White House.

A senior administration official said the move would ensure that the president, Congress, federal departments and agencies and the general public receive “the most current, accurate and relative quantum information, science and technology to advance US policy in this area.”

The president is also set to sign a national security memo outlining his administration’s plans to address the risks posed by Quantum Computers to cyber security in the United States.

“Current research shows that at some point in the very distant future, when quantum information science matures and quantum computers reach a sufficient size and sophisticated level, they will be able to break down many of the cryptography that currently protects our digital communications,” said a senior administration official. Says.

However, the official stressed that cyber security and technological innovation are not in conflict.

“They emphasize the President’s commitment to promoting innovation and modern science and technology, as well as to take the necessary steps to protect the economy and infrastructure of the future,” the official said. “This balanced approach to both observance, promotion and security is based on the President’s firm belief that cyber security and technological innovation are not contradictory. They are complementary and essential to each other’s success.”

The president’s national security memo sets out the requirements for federal agencies to update those cryptographic systems and directs agencies to develop “comprehensive plans to protect American intellectual property, research and development, and other sensitive technologies from being acquired by adversaries.”