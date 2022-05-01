Biden to speak at memorial service for former VP Mondale



President Biden plans to gather with other dignitaries in Minneapolis on Sunday to commemorate former Vice President Walter Mandel at a memorial service that was delayed for a year by his family’s epidemic.

Mandel died in April 2021 at the age of 93. White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Biden wanted to attend the memorial because he had “an important personal relationship” with Mandal.

Biden described Mandel as “one of the most dedicated patriots and public servants in our country.”

Admission will be streamed live to the public, not only by invitation. It is scheduled to run from 1:30 to 3 pm CDT

Other speakers at the University of Minnesota event included Governor Tim Wallace, Sense Amy Cloboucher and Tina Smith, and Larry Jacobs, a professor of political science at the university’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Presidential historian John Mecham will pay the keynote address.

Mandley was a graduate of the University and its law school, and the law school building is named after him. The service has planned a closing ceremony from “Annie” to “Tomorrow” and the university’s marching band, which will take people away with the fighting song “Minnesota Rouge”.

Mandel was accompanied by his political adviser Hubert H. Followed a path inspired by Humphrey, who served as Minnesota Attorney General before replacing Humphrey in the U.S. Senate. He served as Vice President under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

And he lost the most unilateral presidential election to Ronald Reagan in 1984. He took only Minnesota and the District of Columbia after he said he would expect voters to raise taxes if he won. But he made history in that race by choosing New York Republican Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate, the first major party nominee to field a woman.

Mandela was a respected liberal pioneer with a long list of accomplishments and served as ambassador to Japan under President Bill Clinton. But he was not politicized. In 2002, at the age of 74, he was drafted to run for the Senate again after being killed in a plane crash by Sen. Paul Wellston shortly before the election. Mandalay lost in a short race to Republican Norm Coleman.

Biden paid tribute to Mandela at the time of his death last year, saying “there have been very few senators before or since who have ordered such universal respect. … It was Walter Mandel who defined the vice president as a full partner and a Helped provide the model. “