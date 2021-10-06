Biden to spend $1 billion to boost supply of rapid COVID tests
The White House on Wednesday announced a $1 billion investment in at-home rapid coronavirus tests it said would help quadruple their availability by the end of this year.
White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeffrey D. By December, 200 million rapid tests will be available to Americans every month, with tens of millions more coming to market in the coming weeks, Ziants said in a news conference. Mr Ziants also said the administration would double the number of sites in the federal government’s free pharmacy testing program to 20,000.
The changes reflect the administration’s increasing emphasis on testing at home as a tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. In September President Biden said he would use the Defense Production Act to increase production of rapid testing kits and work with retailers including Amazon and Walmart to expand their availability. He pledged $2 billion, or about 280 million tests, for the effort.
The Biden administration’s commitment “allows manufacturers to have confidence in seeking to ramp up their production,” Ziants said. “It’s an expansion of the industrial base, so that there is more manufacturing based on America’s commitment to the testing sector.”
He said by December, the US would conduct about half a billion tests a month, about half of which would be domestic units.
The Biden administration’s efforts to expand testing access received a significant boost on Monday, when the Food and Drug Administration authorized Akron Laboratories’ at-home testing. The director of the agency’s Medical Devices Center, Dr. Jeffrey E. Shuren said the move could see at-home testing capacity doubling in the coming weeks.
“By the end of the year, the manufacturer plans to conduct more than 100 million tests per month, and this number will increase to 200 million per month by February 2022,” he said. Like the tests already available from Abbott, Quiddell, Becton Dickinson and other manufacturers, the Akon test is done on a nasal swab to detect proteins from the virus, and gives results in 15 minutes.
Mr Ziants did not say which tests would go to buy the administration’s investment.
Asked why the White House hasn’t been quick to spend more on tests, Mr Ziants said the administration has increased access to home tests “as innovation allows” and more tests to come to market.
Rapid testing can cost as little as $10, which public health experts say could still be prohibitively expensive for some people. Mr Ziants said on Wednesday that the cost of the Akon test is likely to be less than $10. “As we approve more and more tests, and ramp up builds, pricing should come down,” he said.
Rapid tests are not as sensitive as PCR tests, but experts say they are still accurate at detecting the virus in someone who is in the first week of displaying symptoms, when the viral load is most likely to be high. Is.
Some pharmacies and retailers have recently struggled to keep stock in test, or have put limits on how many customers can buy. The school year is on and demand has increased with employees returning to many workplaces.
Last week, Alum, an Australian company that makes widely available at-home coronavirus tests, recalled nearly 200,000 test kits due to concerns about a higher-than-expected rate of false positives. Alum was not affected by the recall of most of the 3.5 million test kits sent to the United States.
