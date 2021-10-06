Biden to spend $1 billion to boost supply of rapid COVID tests

The White House on Wednesday announced a $1 billion investment in at-home rapid coronavirus tests it said would help quadruple their availability by the end of this year.

White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeffrey D. By December, 200 million rapid tests will be available to Americans every month, with tens of millions more coming to market in the coming weeks, Ziants said in a news conference. Mr Ziants also said the administration would double the number of sites in the federal government’s free pharmacy testing program to 20,000.

The changes reflect the administration’s increasing emphasis on testing at home as a tool to slow the spread of COVID-19. In September President Biden said he would use the Defense Production Act to increase production of rapid testing kits and work with retailers including Amazon and Walmart to expand their availability. He pledged $2 billion, or about 280 million tests, for the effort.

The Biden administration’s commitment “allows manufacturers to have confidence in seeking to ramp up their production,” Ziants said. “It’s an expansion of the industrial base, so that there is more manufacturing based on America’s commitment to the testing sector.”