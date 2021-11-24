Biden to Tap Into U.S. Oil Reserves to Combat Rising Gas Prices

The United States and five other world powers on Tuesday announced coordinated efforts to tap their national oil reserves and try to reduce rising gas prices, angering consumers around the world.

The move appears to have hurt oil traders, who were expected to announce a major release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest, with 620 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The price of a barrel of crude oil actually rose after the announcement of world trade, although administration officials said prices could fall in the coming weeks.

The market reaction to Mr. Biden underscored the difficulties in his efforts to respond to the fastest rise in U.S. inflation in three decades, both politically and economically. Rising gas and food prices have seen the president downgrade his approval rating, while Republicans have launched a series of attacks blaming Democrats.

Mr Biden has sent out messages on the issue in recent weeks, hoping to show consumers that they understand their financial woes. At the White House on Tuesday, they released oil from strategic reserves as an important step toward reducing fuel costs for drivers at the start of the holiday travel season.