Biden to Tap Into U.S. Oil Reserves to Combat Rising Gas Prices
The United States and five other world powers on Tuesday announced coordinated efforts to tap their national oil reserves and try to reduce rising gas prices, angering consumers around the world.
The move appears to have hurt oil traders, who were expected to announce a major release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the world’s largest, with 620 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The price of a barrel of crude oil actually rose after the announcement of world trade, although administration officials said prices could fall in the coming weeks.
The market reaction to Mr. Biden underscored the difficulties in his efforts to respond to the fastest rise in U.S. inflation in three decades, both politically and economically. Rising gas and food prices have seen the president downgrade his approval rating, while Republicans have launched a series of attacks blaming Democrats.
Mr Biden has sent out messages on the issue in recent weeks, hoping to show consumers that they understand their financial woes. At the White House on Tuesday, they released oil from strategic reserves as an important step toward reducing fuel costs for drivers at the start of the holiday travel season.
“Today we are launching a major effort to control oil prices, which will spread around the world and eventually reach the gas station in your corner, God willing,” said Mr Biden.
“Our combined actions will make a difference, even if rising gas prices do not solve the problem overnight,” he said. “It will take time, but the price of gas should go down wherever you fill your tank.”
Earlier on Tuesday, administration officials said Mr. Biden had ordered the Department of Energy to tap 50 million barrels of crude into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Traders were expecting 100 million barrels, said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at energy research firm Energy Aspects in London.
Britain said it would authorize the release of up to 1.5 million barrels and India said it would release 5 million barrels. Mr Bronze estimated that Japan and South Korea would add four million to five million barrels each. China has not released details of its plans.
The largest ever joint effort to release strategic reserves between different countries is to deal with fluctuations in oil demand and supply, administration officials said. And it was a shot across the bow of OPEC Plus, the name of the Association of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as Russia and other countries. Mr Biden has forced those countries to increase production, but they have been denied.
The move could trigger a response when the group meets monthly next week. This could motivate those countries to increase production, but it could also put pressure on the cartel to limit supply and raise global prices just as easily.
In recent monthly meetings, OPEC Plus has been stuck with plans to increase production by a relatively modest 400,000 barrels per day per month. U.S. officials sidestepped questions from OPEC Plus about possible changes. Officials said they pressured oil producers for weeks to announce their own supply increases and made it clear to those nations that Mr. Biden and other world leaders were considering their own emergency release. He said Mr Biden would have preferred a parallel release that included more oil-producing countries.
Oil prices have fallen since late October in anticipation of countries taking action to control energy costs. The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, jumped immediately after the administration’s announcement and was trading 1.3 percent higher for the day. Prices had fallen 4.75 per cent so far this month.
Oil demand fell sharply in the early months of the epidemic, so oil-producing nations cut production. In the United States, there has been a significant decline in drilling due to declining demand; By the summer of 2020, the number of active oil rigs in the country had dropped by nearly 70 percent.
As prices have risen in recent months, Mr. Biden has sought to show that he is trying to control prices, including asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate possible illegal behavior by large oil companies in the national gasoline market. The president has forced oil producers to increase supplies, even as he urges the United States and other countries to be free of long-term fossil fuels to prevent catastrophic global warming.
On Tuesday, Mr. Biden said his environmental agenda does not contribute to the recent price increase at the pump.
“My efforts to combat climate change are not raising gas prices,” he said.
Emergency supplies tapped by Mr. Biden are stored in underground caves in Texas and Louisiana. It was founded by Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries after the 1973-74 oil embargo and has been used in emergencies since the Persian Gulf War in 1991 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Oil infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico was damaged. Reserves are also used to exchange or lend oil to refineries when accidents or storms block shipping channels.
Many experts believe that the release could lead to lower prices, but only for a short time because global oil prices are set and global consumption averages 100 million barrels per day. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States rose from वर्षा 2.11 a year ago to $ 3.40 on Tuesday, according to AAA, a travel services organization. But over the past week, gas prices have begun to fall.
Several recent presidents have ordered the release of US policy stocks, including Shri. Including Bush; His father, George HW Bush; Bill Clinton; And Barack Obama.
But research suggests that the impact on gas prices, for the most part, is quite modest – underlining that gas prices are largely out of the president’s control.
Mr. Obama’s administration led the most recent coordinated global release of oil reserves in June 2011, when the United States and 27 other nations released 60 million barrels of oil to replace lost production from Libya, which was halted by political turmoil in the North African country. Of the total oil released, about half came from reserves in the United States, the rest came from the other 27 industrialized nations that belonged to the International Energy Agency.
Understand rising gas prices in the US
Biden administration officials said Tuesday that the coordinated effort announced would come in two parts: a 32 million barrel loan for refineries and an accelerated sale of 18 million barrels, which has already been authorized by Congress.
Britain will allow companies to voluntarily release their oil reserves. If each company took advantage of the option, it would amount to 1.5 million barrels, a British government spokesman said.
Helima Croft, head of global goods at RBC Capital Markets, an investment bank, said OPEC Plus could choose to respond at its next meeting on December 2.
“If OPEC wants to interfere, it could affect the outcome of the oil spill,” she said, without approving the next monthly 400,000-barrel-day production increase at the meeting.
On the other hand, she added that doing so would “cause a lot of problems in Washington,” possibly including a congressional no-confidence motion, known as OPEC, known as NOPEC, which could demand access to the financial resources of such countries. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “I think it’s going to be a nuclear option and OPEC doesn’t want to go that route,” she said.
Robert McNally, chairman of the market research firm, Rapidon Energy Group, and George W. Bush’s former energy adviser to the White House said Tuesday’s announcement “may be politically smart, but I don’t think it’s strategically smart.” Probably a counter-attack. “
“There’s a good chance OPEC Plus will offset this and they have more fire hoses than we have,” he said. “It is pure nonsense to use strategic stocks to protect the level of oil prices in the global market.”
Republicans, including California Representative Kevin McCarthy, criticized Mr. Biden, the House’s minority leader, and blamed the White House for the rise.
In a tweet, Mr McCarthy said the decision to use US military stockpiles “just 3 days before Thanksgiving is a wrong political ploy.”
Democrats in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, recently called on Mr. Biden to take action to provide immediate relief to the American people.
Jennifer M. Granholm, the energy secretary, warned on Tuesday without expecting an immediate, dramatic drop in gas prices. Asked when Americans would see lower prices, Ms Granhome made no promise: “It won’t happen tomorrow,” she said.
Ash Nelson And Clifford Cross Contributed to the report.
#Biden #Tap #Oil #Reserves #Combat #Rising #Gas #Prices
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.