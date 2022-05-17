Biden to visit Buffalo following mass shooting: What to expect

Biden to visit Buffalo following mass capturing: What to expect





BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In wake of the mass capturing that took 10 lives and injured three others right here in Buffalo, President Joe Biden might be within the metropolis Tuesday to communicate on the matter.

The following individuals misplaced their lives as the results of the devastating racist assault on the Tops retailer positioned on Jefferson Avenue:

Aaron Salter, 55

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Pearl Younger, 77

Celestine Chaney, 65

Roberta Drury, 32

Heyward Patterson, 67

Margus Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Geraldine Talley, 62

Katherine Massey, 72

Zaire Goodman, 20, Jennifer Warrington, 50, and Christopher Braden, 55, had been shot, however survived.

Biden and First Woman Dr. Jill Biden are anticipated to arrive at Buffalo-Niagara Worldwide Airport in Cheektowaga at 9:45 a.m.

From there, they’ll journey to Buffalo to visit the Tops memorial devoted to these misplaced in Saturday’s mass capturing. This can happen simply earlier than 10:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m., the President and the First Woman will meet with the households of the victims, in addition to first responders and group leaders on the Delavan Grider Group Middle.

There, Biden will ship remarks. He’s scheduled to communicate at 1 p.m.

Following this, the President and the First Woman will depart Buffalo at 2 p.m.