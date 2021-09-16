Biden urges climate action: ‘We haven’t had more than 10 years’

ARVADA, Colo. President Biden warned Tuesday that the United States has only a decade left to confront the global climate crisis, using his second day to tour the wildfire-ravaged West of the public and congressional Democrats. to try to support the measures. that his administration hopes will reduce the burning of fossil fuels.

Mr. Biden’s stay in Colorado this week; Boise, Idaho; And the Long Beach and Sacramento area in California provided more than an opportunity to draw attention to the dire devastation caused by wildfires and other natural disasters, exacerbated by climate change. The visit was his last chance to sell the importance of measures aimed at mitigating climate change, some of which appear increasingly at risk in his spending package.

“Drought or fire doesn’t see an asset line,” Mr Biden said during remarks at a federal renewable energy laboratory. He said, ‘It doesn’t matter which party you belong to. Disasters are not taking the name of stopping. That is the nature of the climate threat. But we know what we have to do. We just need to summon courage and creativity to do it. “

Underlining the urgency, Mr Biden said: “We don’t have more than 10 years to go.”

Democratic leaders drafting the $3.5 trillion spending bill are struggling to match the urgency of Biden’s arguments with pushback from energy lobbyists and some prominent Democrats, which is more than what Biden has on his mind. Want less expansive effort.