Biden urges people eligible for a Pfizer booster to get one soon.
President Biden said on Friday that coronavirus booster shots would begin immediately for the millions of Americans receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and urged those eligible for a third shot to keep their eyes on the dangerous delta version that is flowing through the country this summer. Get one quickly to bolster security. .
Mr Biden spoke just hours after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially endorsed a booster for older adults, many people with underlying health conditions, and frontline workers – such as teachers and nurses – whose jobs have taken a hit. Putting them at higher risk of contracting. Disease.
Those categories of people could get a booster if they received a second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago, Mr Biden said.
“My message today is this: If you got the Pfizer vaccine, you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, March of this year, and you’re over 65, get the booster,” he said. “Or, if you have a medical condition like diabetes, or you’re a frontline worker like a health care worker or teacher, you can get a free booster.”
On Friday morning, the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Valensky rejected a recommendation from her agency’s panel of scientific advisors that refused to support booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine for frontline workers. Dr. Valensky’s highly unusual move combined CDC policy with the support of his agency’s advisers to the Food and Drug Administration.
The CDC’s advisory committee on vaccination practices on Thursday recommended boosters for a wide range of Americans, including tens of millions of older adults and young people at high risk for the disease. But they excluded health care workers, teachers and others whose jobs put them at risk. This put its recommendations at odds with the FDA’s authorization of booster shots for all adults at high occupational risk.
Dr. Valensky’s decision boosted Mr. Biden’s campaign to give a broader segment of Americans access to the booster. The White House was criticized for overstepping the regulatory process. The panel was not asked to decide whether people who have received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines should receive additional doses that have not been authorized by the FDA.
Advisers wrestle with the practicality of endorsing a booster shot only for Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, when nearly half of vaccinated Americans have received either Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Moderna’s booster authorization can take anywhere from a few days to weeks. The company has applied to the FDA for authorization of a half-dose booster shot given in the first two shots, which has complicated the agency’s deliberations.
Some global health experts have criticized the Biden administration for pushing booster shots at a time when much of the world has not yet received the first dose. But analysts noted that even if the United States distributes booster shots, there should still be significantly more vaccine supplies this year, and they urged the government to start sending additional doses abroad.
In his remarks, Mr Biden complained again about resistance to the vaccine.
“This is due to the fact that despite Americans having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that free vaccines are available in 80,000 locations for almost five months, we still have more than 70 million Americans who are not even fail to get the shot,” she said. “And to make matters worse, elected officials are actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19 with false information.”
“It is completely unacceptable,” he said.
