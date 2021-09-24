Biden urges people eligible for a Pfizer booster to get one soon.

President Biden said on Friday that coronavirus booster shots would begin immediately for the millions of Americans receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and urged those eligible for a third shot to keep their eyes on the dangerous delta version that is flowing through the country this summer. Get one quickly to bolster security. .

Mr Biden spoke just hours after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially endorsed a booster for older adults, many people with underlying health conditions, and frontline workers – such as teachers and nurses – whose jobs have taken a hit. Putting them at higher risk of contracting. Disease.

Those categories of people could get a booster if they received a second dose of the vaccine more than six months ago, Mr Biden said.

“My message today is this: If you got the Pfizer vaccine, you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February, March of this year, and you’re over 65, get the booster,” he said. “Or, if you have a medical condition like diabetes, or you’re a frontline worker like a health care worker or teacher, you can get a free booster.”