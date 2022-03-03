World

Biden uses response to Russian invasion to revive claim he can unite America

Biden uses response to Russian invasion to revive claim he can unite America
Biden uses response to Russian invasion to revive claim he can unite America

Biden uses response to Russian invasion to revive claim he can unite America

The Biden administration’s response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is one that President Biden considers a united force here on the home front, even as inflation rises and Americans remain divided along party lines.

Speaking in Superior, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Biden claimed that the United States was “united” even though Russian President Vladimir Putin was relying on his ability to “divide the United States.” Biden said he was “more optimistic about today’s America than ever before.”

President Biden Wisconsin-Superior University of Wisconsin-Superior speaks during an event on March 2, 2022, at the Superior of Wisconsin.

Reflecting on the January 6 Capitol riots, Biden declared, “We are no longer that country.”

“Look, if you see a storm of mobs breaking down the doors of the British Parliament, killing five policemen, injuring 145 people … or the German Bundestag or the Italian Parliament, how would you feel,” Biden said. “I think you’ll be surprised. Well, that’s what the rest of the world has seen. We are not who we are. And now we are proving under pressure that we are not that country. We are united.”

In the midst of several ongoing crises in the United States and abroad, Biden said that in the face of Russia’s aggression, the United States would “show the whole world that no one can divide this country.”

Biden’s comments about unity and American consciousness follow a rocky first year at the White House as he continues to try to handle the COVID-19 epidemic. One of the most recent national surveys measuring Biden’s position found that up-to-date real nuclear politics put the average presidential approval at 40% and his disagreement at 54%.

Biden continues to take on the economic burden from the Americans, including the high cost of groceries and Rising gas pricesWhich led his own team Introducing a proposal The federal gas tax was temporarily suspended last month to ease the financial pain of rising pump prices. Other costs, including fuel bills, are affecting Americans. New Yorkers call them The bill has doubled From red-hot to the latest wrinkles Inflation.

San Diego, California, November 9, 2021. This sign is shown at a gas station, so gas prices rise with inflation.

Divisive social issues continue to dominate news coverage.

Republicans across the country, including governors and members of Congress, have tried to push back against the administration’s view of the coronavirus mandate and lockdown as federal overreach. Conservatives are fighting liberals to teach critical race theory in public schools and to ban biological men from competing in women’s sports, both indicating support for the Biden administration.

Republicans have also blamed the Biden administration for failing to secure the country’s southern border, with an estimated 220,000. Illegal immigrants Avoiding border patrols since October.

President Biden commented at a Black History Month celebration in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.

“We’re going to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars,” Biden told Wisconsin. “These guys talk about how we’re always worried about our costs. We’re reducing the deficit. No one has ever done that.”

Biden’s unproven claims to unification were echoed in a State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

A recent Gadget Clock Poll Showed that only 31% of voters are satisfied with the direction the country is heading. In addition, 58% of respondents to the survey said that the situation in the country is worse today than it was a year ago.

Biden promised to unite the Americans after his election, but so far, his efforts have stalled. “Let’s begin the work of healing and uniting America and the world,” Biden wrote in November 2020. Tweet.

Gadget Clock’ Dana Blunton contributed to this article.


