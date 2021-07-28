Biden Visits Pennsylvania to Promote Infrastructure Plan

President Biden traveled to Lehigh Valley, Pa., To step up support for his infrastructure package on the day of a critical breakthrough with Republicans on the Hill, who said they had resolved the biggest bottlenecks in the city. ‘a final agreement on a large-scale infrastructure plan. , and planned to vote to allow the package to move forward.

After visiting a factory that produces Mack trucks, Biden highlighted the importance of American manufacturing and unveiled a new proposal to support domestic production by increasing the amount of U.S.-made products purchased by the federal government .

“In recent years, ‘Buy America’ has become a hollow promise,” Mr. Biden said. “My administration will make ‘Buy America’ a reality, and I put the weight of the federal government behind this commitment. ”

Standing in front of two Mack trucks and an oversized American flag, Mr Biden said he was making the biggest “Buy America” law enforcement changes in 70 years, with the goal of funneling tens of billions of dollars towards jobs in communities like Allentown.