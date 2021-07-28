Biden Visits Pennsylvania to Promote Infrastructure Plan
President Biden traveled to Lehigh Valley, Pa., To step up support for his infrastructure package on the day of a critical breakthrough with Republicans on the Hill, who said they had resolved the biggest bottlenecks in the city. ‘a final agreement on a large-scale infrastructure plan. , and planned to vote to allow the package to move forward.
After visiting a factory that produces Mack trucks, Biden highlighted the importance of American manufacturing and unveiled a new proposal to support domestic production by increasing the amount of U.S.-made products purchased by the federal government .
“In recent years, ‘Buy America’ has become a hollow promise,” Mr. Biden said. “My administration will make ‘Buy America’ a reality, and I put the weight of the federal government behind this commitment. ”
Standing in front of two Mack trucks and an oversized American flag, Mr Biden said he was making the biggest “Buy America” law enforcement changes in 70 years, with the goal of funneling tens of billions of dollars towards jobs in communities like Allentown.
The federal government purchases about $ 600 billion worth of goods a year, including helicopter blades to office furniture, according to the Office of Management and Budget. Mr. Biden announced Wednesday that he is changing the “Buy American” rules related to purchases made with taxpayer money. The plan is to increase the percentage of components that must be manufactured domestically from 55 percent to 60 percent, with a gradual increase up to 75 percent.
“55% is not high enough,” Biden said, referring to the domestic content of products supplied by contractors. “We have a new sheriff in town. “
He added, “If American companies know that we are going to buy from them, they will be more inclined to hire and make key investments in their businesses in the future. “
Along with Biden’s efforts to promote the economy and his infrastructure plan, however, came new data on the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant and the possibility of future variants. Anxiety about the pandemic has started to rise again, and Mr Biden was due to announce on Thursday that federal civilian workers would be required to get vaccinated or have weekly tests.
Wearing a mask during part of his trip, Biden dismissed reporters’ questions about the possibility of imposing vaccine obligations.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for universal masking in schools and told vaccinated Americans they should resume wearing masks in the many counties across the country where the virus is on the rise. At the same time, Congressional and White House officials have reinstated indoor mask requirements for staff to beat the tide.
The return to masking in the West Wing came just over two months after Mr Biden and senior officials ditched their face masks, in the biggest sign of a triumphant return to normalcy since taking office .
