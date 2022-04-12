Biden warned by Iranian American scientists, scholars over perils of removing terror status



A group of more than 500 Iranian-American scientists, scholars and engineers on Tuesday called on President Biden not to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the US list of foreign terrorist organizations as the nuclear talks stalled.

Biden bases his candidacy on bringing Tehran back under a nuclear deal, and indirect talks, backed by European partners, have been under way for almost a year.

Iran has demanded the lifting of sanctions and the removal of its top military wing from the US list of designated terrorist groups – an idea the administration has reportedly considered in exchange for regional peace.

“This regime survives on two pillars,” Kazem Kazrunian, a professor at the University of Connecticut and dean of the School of Engineering, told Gadget Clock Digital. “One is repression at home and terrorism abroad. The IRGC has been the main tool for survival and pursuit of these two evil intentions.

“That’s why they’re so interested in removing IRGC from the FTO list,” he added.

The letter, led by Kazarunian and signed by 501 other Iranian officials, claims that the IRGC not only “protects” Iran’s dictatorship but also impedes any progress on human rights.

The Revolutionary Guards were first approved in 2007 to support foreign terrorist organizations in the region and were then added to the FTO list in 2019 for “fuel”.[ing] Terrorism, violence and instability across the Middle East. “

Iranian lawmakers set another condition this week that they want the United States to comply with in order to renew an agreement that reminds them of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Action Plan.

Tehran has called on Washington to agree not to withdraw from the negotiating agreement again after the Trump administration withdraws in 2018, with a pledge not to impose snap-back sanctions, Reuters reported.

Talks between the West and Iran appear to have stalled again – with both accusing each other of not taking the talks seriously.

Kazarunian argued that the talks should not only ensure nuclear stability but also address issues surrounding human rights.

“When you look at the ongoing anti-regime protests inside Iran, they want the regime abolished. The regime is weak, lacks legitimacy and the main opposition party, the MEK, is gaining ground inside Iran,” he said, referring to a leftist. Group of Iran. “In the interests of world peace and stability, we need to look at the Tehran issue more comprehensively.”

The Iranian professor says the real problem lies in his belief that Iran will not stop until it acquires a nuclear weapon – whether or not there is an international agreement to prevent its development.

“We urge Tehran to take responsibility for the nuclear issue and urge President Biden to stand by the Iranian people for their freedom,” he added.