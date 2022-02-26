Biden warns ‘there’s no sanction that is immediate’ as US, allies target Russia over Ukraine invasion



President Biden warned in a new interview published Saturday that “there are no immediate sanctions,” just as the United States and its allies are using sanctions as a key tool in Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“You have two options. Start a third world war, go to war physically with Russia. Or two, make sure that a country that acts contrary to international law will have to pay the price in the end,” he claimed in an interview. While discussing options to deal with the Moscow attack with Brian Tyler Cohen.

Biden says “no one gave the expected ban to prevent anything from happening,” despite earlier White House claims

Biden announced multiple waves of sanctions on Russia this week, including Thursday when he announced sanctions that would target four other major Russian banks, including VTB, as well as restrict exports.

The sanctions also target the Russian elite: Sergei Ivanov and his son Sergei, Andrei Patrushev and his son Nikolai, Igor Sechin and his son Ivan, Andrei Puchkov, and two other real estate companies owned by him, Galina Ulyakin. .

Other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia, targeting banks, businesses and alligators. But Biden on Thursday downplayed the immediate effect of the sanctions, saying “no one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening” – despite earlier messages from the White House that the sanctions were designed to prevent and deter.

In a new interview, Biden said that immediate effect should not be expected with sanctions.

“And there’s no immediate approval,” he said. This is not to say that you can approve of someone and say, “You can no longer be President of Russia.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“But I think, I know, these sanctions are the most comprehensive sanctions in history, and economic sanctions and political sanctions,” he said.

He said his goal was to keep NATO and Europeans all on the same page.

“Because I think one of the things Putin thought he could do was to split NATO, to make a great hole to go through. And it didn’t happen. If you notice. It’s a complete consensus,” he said.

Earlier this week, the White House was criticized for imposing sanctions on Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh. Russia Russia’s energy exports are “not designed to hurt.”

“Our sanctions are not designed to impede the current flow of energy from Russia to the world,” Singh said. Says .

Singh later reiterated the remarks, saying “our actions are not designed to in any way disrupt the current flow of energy from Russia to the world.”

Singh added that the sanctions were intended to reduce Russia’s “long-term” power, but not “in the short term.”

Andrew Mark Miller of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.