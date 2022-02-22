Biden weakness invited Russian aggression, Republicans say



Congressional Republicans are blaming what they say President Biden Weaknesses in inviting people to the world stage Russian In the aggression Ukraine .

Michigan Republican Lisa McClain told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that the president’s geopolitical position was “incredibly weak.”

“President Biden is incredibly weak on the world stage, which is why Vladimir Putin thought it was a great time to invade Ukraine,” McClain said in an email.

“Now, more than ever, we need a president who will stand up to our adversaries and impose tough sanctions on Russia to send a clear message to the world that we will not tolerate this heinous violation of international law,” the House said in a statement. Service committee members continue.

McClain’s statement came as a chorus of several prominent Republican senators when Biden was blasted online about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a press release Monday, R-Texas Senator Ted Cruz blasted Biden for “refusing” to meet U.S. commitments to Ukraine, saying “Biden-Harris officials are directly responsible for the crisis.”

“He and his administration have instead resorted to an endless retreat and a completely unreliable strategy to respond to Putin’s aggression after an attack,” Cruz said. “They have resorted to bizarre tactics such as leaking American intelligence and trying to embarrass Putin. That approach has failed.”

On the same day, Cruz called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of recognition of the independence of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic of Ukraine and the Luhansk People’s Republic “the latest step in his obsessive campaign to rebuild the Soviet Union at the expense of national security.”

“Weakness always invites aggression,” Florida Sen. Rubio tweeted Tuesday. “And weaknesses in response to aggression always invite others to be aggressive as well.”

Graham in a tweet from South Carolina Sen. Lindsay, who “suspects in light of Putin’s aggression – if they had to do it again, would Ukraine never give up its nuclear weapons?”

“I can only imagine how many countries at the moment think that having a nuclear weapon is a good thing,” he continued.

“Weakness in the face of aggression is a dangerous consequence,” Graham continued in a tweet.

Monday Graham Call For the United States to “destroy the ruble and crush the Russian oil and gas sector” in response to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“Putin’s decision to declare East Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories within Ukraine is both a violation of the Minsk Agreement and a declaration of war against the people of Ukraine,” the Republican of South Carolina added.

Former President Trump also issued a statement on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, saying that “if handled properly, there is no reason why the current situation in Ukraine should not have happened at all.”

“I know Vladimir Putin very well, and what he is doing now is something he never did during the Trump administration, by any means!” Trump wrote. “Russia has become very rich under the Biden administration, oil prices have doubled and will soon triple and quadruple.”

On Tuesday, the Biden administration declared the Russian military movement in Ukraine an “attack.”