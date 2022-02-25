Biden WH slammed after acknowledging sanctions ‘not designed’ to disrupt Russia energy exports



The White House erupted on social media on Thursday when Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh said sanctions against Russia in response to his attack on Ukraine were not designed to “disrupt Russia’s energy exports”.

“Our sanctions are not designed to impede the current flow of energy from Russia to the world,” Singh said. Says The latest outline is during a press conference on Thursday Prohibition Against Russia in response to recent attacks in Ukraine.

Singh later reiterated that “our actions are not designed to disrupt the current flow of energy from Russia to the world.”

Singh added that the sanctions were intended to reduce Russia’s “long-term” power, but not “in the short term.”

The remarks were immediately met with criticism from users on Twitter who believed that cracking down on Russia’s oil exports was the most meaningful way to punish the country for its military action.

“Then they’re not too much on the path to sanctions,” reporter Stephen Gutowski tweeted.

“Then what’s the use?” Ricochet Editor-in-Chief John Gabriel tweeted.

“Eight seconds that will be in disrepute,” tweeted former CIA operations officer Brian Dean Wright.

“Not serious administration,” Spectator editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

Russia’s main export energy resource and the country supplies about 40% of its natural gas to Europe.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Biden on Thursday announced strong new sanctions and ordered NATO allies to deploy thousands of additional troops to Germany while announcing that the United States would side with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Aiming at Russia’s financial system, Biden said the United States would block the assets of the big Russian bank, impose export controls on the country’s high-tech demand and approve its business oligarchs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report