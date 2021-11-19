Biden Will Briefly Transfer Power to Harris

WASHINGTON – President Biden underwent his first physical surgery as president on Friday, becoming the oldest commander-in-chief to receive a full medical evaluation while in office. He briefly handed over power to Vice President Kamala Harris while performing a colonoscopy.

“Just as President George W. Bush did in 2002 and 2007, and following the procedure laid down in the constitution, President Biden will briefly transfer power to the vice president while he is under anesthesia,” said White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie. Will work from her office in the West Division. “

As the process progressed, Ms. Harris became the first woman to hold the presidency for approximately 85 minutes. Mr Biden, 78, resumed his duties around 11:35 a.m., Ms. Saki said in a tweet, and Was in the “good spirit.” After the procedure.

Mr Biden used Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to temporarily transfer power, the administration said. Under that provision, President Vermont Democrat and Senate President Pro Tempore Senator Patrick J. Leah and President Nancy Pelosi had to be notified that they were temporarily unable to carry out their presidential duties. The letters were sent to the two at 10:10 a.m.