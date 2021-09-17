Biden will name a privacy expert to the Federal Trade Commission.

The White House said on Monday that President Biden will nominate online privacy expert Alvaro Bedoya to a seat on the Federal Trade Commission, putting another critic of the technology industry in a key position to regulate the sector.

Mr. Bedoya is a lawyer who has studied how new technologies can violate privacy. He was the author of a 2016 report that called for Congress to more closely regulate the use of facial recognition software by law enforcement. And he was previously the top attorney on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Privacy Subcommittee.

On Twitter, Mr Bedoya called his nomination “the honor of my life”.

If he is confirmed by the Senate, Mr Bedoya would join an agency that is poised to take aggressive action against the technology industry and other corporate giants. The agency’s chair, Leena Khan, is a legal scholar who has argued for rules that would rein in Silicon Valley’s power over commerce and personal data.

“He has made a mark in holding Big Tech accountable and has spent his career fighting on behalf of the powerless, especially immigrant communities,” said Charlotte Sleman, director of competition policy at the pro-regulation think tank Public Knowledge. Statement. “His scholarship and advocacy showed how Big Data is used to facilitate repressive surveillance and racial discrimination against the most vulnerable.”