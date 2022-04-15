Biden’s ambassador to Vatican voted to support Planned Parenthood, gay marriage as senator



President Biden’s new ambassador to the Holy See voted in favor of former President Obama’s legal agenda in favor of planned parenting and same-sex marriage when he was a senator, although he had previously opposed such a move.

Joe Donnelly, who served as the Democratic senator for Indiana from 2013 to 2019, presented his credentials to Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City on April 11.

“I look forward to deepening our relationship with Holy See. My family and I are proud to be members of the Catholic faith,” Donnelly said in a video.

“From my childhood, through my college and law school years at the University of Notre Dame, through many years of public service in Indiana and Washington, DC, the Catholic Church has become a core part of my life and my values.”

When she represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District from 2007 to 2013, she voted against funding for embryo stem cell research and strongly opposed abortion funding in the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA).

According to National Right to Life, however, Donnelly’s pro-life voting record was only 26%.

Donnelly was known as a moderate Democrat when he served in Congress, but changed his position on same-sex marriage in 2013 because it was the “right thing to do,” he said, according to Politico.

When she voted for the ACA, she backed out of her position against federal funding for Planned Parenthood, which provides abortion.

“I voted to repeal ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Say’ and was a staunch supporter of the bill, which would make it illegal to discriminate against anyone in the workplace because of their sexual orientation,” he wrote, according to Politico.

“This is also because I am opposed to amending the Constitution of Indiana or our country to include ‘us’ and ‘them’ instead of ‘us’ in those documents. With the recent Supreme Court argument and public discussion of same-sex marriage, And I’m thinking about the vote. In doing so, I’ve come to the conclusion that the right thing to do is to support equality for all. “

The ambassador’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Pope Benedict XVI, Holy See vetoed three ambassadors appointed by former President Barack Obama over their abortion views, including Caroline Kennedy.