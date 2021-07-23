Biden’s Antitrust Team Signals a Big Swing at Corporate Titans

WASHINGTON – President Biden has assembled the most aggressive antitrust team in decades, stacking his administration with three legal crusaders as it prepares to tackle corporate consolidation and market power with efforts that could include blocking mergers and dismantling large companies.

Mr Biden’s decision last week to appoint Jonathan Kanter as the head of the Department of Justice’s antitrust division is the latest sign of his willingness to clash with US companies to promote more competition in the tech industry and in the the economy. Mr. Kanter has spent years as a lawyer battling giants like Facebook and Google on behalf of rival companies.

If confirmed by the Senate, he will join Lina Khan, who has helped reframe the academic debate on antitrust and now heads the Federal Trade Commission, and Tim Wu, a longtime supporter of separating Facebook and d other big business who is now the president’s special assistant for technology and competition policy.

The appointments show both the renewed anti-trust activism of the Democratic Party and the growing concern of the Biden administration that the concentration of power in technology, as well as in other industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, healthcare health and finance, has hurt consumers and workers, and slowed economic growth.