President Biden’s decision to see what Russia will do in the wake of the Ukraine invasion represents a “bystander in chief” approach that could encourage Chinese President Xi Jinping to launch his own offensive against Taiwan, a foreign policy expert has warned. .

Nine Chinese planes entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on the day Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday. James J. Carafano, a National Security and Foreign Policy Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital that President Biden was not taking the right steps to prevent a possible Chinese attack.

“The worst-case scenario is to sit back and wait for the enemy to act and respond,” Carafano told Gadget Clock Digital in an interview on Thursday. “That’s exactly what we did in the case of Putin and Shir.”

Carafano warned that Biden “is very risk averse. He waits for the enemy to do something and then he tries to respond.”

“We are sitting and waiting to decide what the Chinese want to do and when,” he warned. “We made this mistake with Putin.”

Carafano did not predict that Xi would invade Taiwan – an island that China considers part of the People’s Republic of China, similarly Putin considers Ukraine a historical part of Russia – but did say that Biden would allow Shik to set the terms. Any potential engagement.

In October, Biden said the United States would defend Taiwan if China invaded. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman responded by saying “no one should underestimate the determination, determination and capability of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity. China has no room for compromise.”

Carafano said Chinese aircraft over Taiwan’s airspace “may mean they are going to war or not” but Biden’s weak view made the situation worse.

“This is the difference between being a world leader and being the leader on the side of the road,” said Carafano. “When you wait for someone else to do something terrible before you do something, you fail. The whole idea is not to do something bad to them in the beginning.”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “Biden has already failed,” Carafano said. “The idea was to prevent Ukraine from invading and it has failed. In Taiwan, we will not know whether it has succeeded or failed until China invades.”

Former U.S. diplomat Winston Lord, who traveled to China with Henry Kissinger in 1971 to prepare for President Nixon’s visit the following year, told German outlet Der Spiegel that he did not think China would invade Taiwan.

“I don’t think China is going to invade Taiwan, no matter how irresistible their power. Even without American help, it would be very costly, both militarily and economically,” Lord said. Nevertheless, he urged the United States to focus on “resistance” through a “strong statement, continued arms sales and continued informal relations with Taiwan,” including a free trade agreement with Taiwan.

Speaking of Lord Nixon’s administration on Shanghai Communications, where the United States has agreed to a “vague one-China policy”, Taiwan is part of China on paper while allowing Taiwan to develop outside the brutal Chinese communist regime.

Other foreign policy experts have warned that China is “watching” for US weakness in the Ukraine invasion.