Biden’s Choice Banks Are Getting Too Powerful for Bank Regulatory Concern

According to a White House official, President Biden has chosen Cornell Law School professor Soule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees the largest US banks.

If confirmed, Ms Omarova, who grew up in what is now Kazakhstan, would be the first woman and the first non-white person to serve as comptroller of the currency. The agency, which has about 3,500 employees, has been accused of setting policy around businesses engaged by banks – from traditional ones such as mergers and lending to new endeavors such as cryptocurrencies.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated for this role in President Biden’s administration,” Ms Omarova said in a statement to The New York Times. “If confirmed, I will work hard to ensure that our banks remain stable, strong and meet the needs of the American people.”

Ms Omarova’s nomination is likely to be announced on Thursday afternoon, said the official, who was not authorized to speak for attribution. His enrollment ranges from a one-month search for the job of the top banking regulator; The Biden administration dropped the two earlier candidates because progressive and moderate Democrats could not agree on them. But Ms. Omarova’s nomination would require Senate confirmation – potentially an uphill battle given the 50-50 split between Republican senators and the Democratic caucus.