Biden’s Choice Banks Are Getting Too Powerful for Bank Regulatory Concern
According to a White House official, President Biden has chosen Cornell Law School professor Soule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees the largest US banks.
If confirmed, Ms Omarova, who grew up in what is now Kazakhstan, would be the first woman and the first non-white person to serve as comptroller of the currency. The agency, which has about 3,500 employees, has been accused of setting policy around businesses engaged by banks – from traditional ones such as mergers and lending to new endeavors such as cryptocurrencies.
“I am extremely honored to be nominated for this role in President Biden’s administration,” Ms Omarova said in a statement to The New York Times. “If confirmed, I will work hard to ensure that our banks remain stable, strong and meet the needs of the American people.”
Ms Omarova’s nomination is likely to be announced on Thursday afternoon, said the official, who was not authorized to speak for attribution. His enrollment ranges from a one-month search for the job of the top banking regulator; The Biden administration dropped the two earlier candidates because progressive and moderate Democrats could not agree on them. But Ms. Omarova’s nomination would require Senate confirmation – potentially an uphill battle given the 50-50 split between Republican senators and the Democratic caucus.
Ms. Omarova, who has government experience and has spent time in both academia and a white-shoe law firm, is an unusual choice. She was a policy adviser to the Treasury Department under President George W. Bush, serving as the bank’s attorney, Randall K. Quarles, who was then serving as a senior Treasury officer. Mr. Quarles had kept him away from his former firm, Davis Polk & Wardwell.
Mr Quarles was given President Donald J. Trump as the deputy chairman of the Federal Reserve to supervise, the top bank regulatory position in the central bank. If Ms. Omarova is confirmed, she will be the counterpart of her former boss in the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
In her academic work, Ms. Omarova has proposed major changes to the financial system, but those proposals – specifically an idea for a public infrastructure investment authority based on the structure of the Federal Reserve System – are not easy to present from a position. Will over OCC
Instead, in setting a policy agenda, Omarova is likely to adopt the core philosophy laid out in her work on the government’s relationship with banks. He has criticized the notion that taxpayers often have to clean up the mess left behind by the private sector in times of crisis, but miss out on a disproportionate share of private industry’s successes in prosperous times.
Ms Omarova also highlighted the financial system risks posed by the digitization of assets and the advent of cryptocurrencies, which are less tightly controlled by governments and can lead to a build-up of risk that regulators may not see for too long. . .
If confirmed, his recent work on digital assets could be particularly useful. Over the past two years, OCC leaders have faced questions about what to do with banks’ efforts to develop digital assets, as well as the proliferation of non-bank financial firms providing bank-like services over the Internet. .
business and economy
Ian Katz, managing director of Capital Alpha Partners, a Washington research firm, said Ms Omarova could face an uphill confirmation battle, because even though she was Mr Bush’s previous appointment, some of her recent posts on Twitter may rub off. Were. Republicans the wrong way.
Mr Katz pointed to a post he wrote in July: Citing a news report about the acquisition of smaller companies by the country’s largest bank, JPMorgan Chase, Ms Omarova asked: “Does the world need JP Morgan? So that he can get bigger and more powerful? Just wondering.”
“Everything is very biased, and this pick will be seen as a partisan pick,” Mr Katz said. “When you tweet, it’s easy for your opponents to pick you up.”
It is unclear whether most Democrats will embrace Ms Omarova, but she already has the support of at least one progressive member of the Senate.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said Ms Omarova’s choice of Biden was “tremendous news”.
“Soule is an excellent choice for overseeing and regulating the activities of our nation’s largest banks, and I have no doubt that she will be a fearless champion for consumers,” Ms Warren said in a statement emailed to The Times. said.
#Bidens #Choice #Banks #Powerful #Bank #Regulatory #Concern
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.