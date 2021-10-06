Biden’s choice for top antitrust officer was a star corporate lawyer

Mr Cantor leaves Paul, Weiss in 2020. Their growing relationship with companies with competing complaints against Big Tech companies quickly escalated conflicts of interest for the firm. While Google is not Paul, the Weiss client, for example, is Apple.

If he joins the Justice Department, the issue of conflict will probably be a pretense rather than something that will require Mr Kanter to recuse himself from the Google case, legal experts say. This, he says, is not a conflict of disqualification, because the Justice Department’s role is as a prosecutor and Mr. Kanator is not switching sides, just being anti-Google on behalf of the government.

But it may be an issue that Google raises when it comes to trial. Similarly, legal experts see Amazon’s request that Ms Khan, an outspoken critic of the e-commerce giant, disassociate herself from the company’s FTC investigation as a public-relations tactic – and perhaps to raise it in court later. an issue for

Where Mr Kantar would be most likely to dissociate himself, he says, is if the Justice Department investigates complaints against Microsoft, which he represented as a corporate defense attorney.

Microsoft, the target of a federal antitrust suit in the 1990s, has so far largely escaped scrutiny directed by its Big Tech peers. But last year, Slack Technologies filed a complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission, arguing that the tech giant had illegally sold its affiliate software, Microsoft Teams, to crush an upstart rival Slack for its flagship office productivity software. forced to try.

“I think Cantor’s previous experience will be an asset, not a drawback,” said Charlotte Sleman, director of competition policy for Public Knowledge, a consumer advocacy group.

Mr. Kanter first began studying Google at the behest of Microsoft, when the Federal Trade Commission was reviewing Google’s planned acquisition of DoubleClick, an advertising technology company, in 2007. Microsoft and Mr. Cantor argued that with DoubleClick, Google would have a powerful tool. To take advantage of its strong position in search and search advertising in online display ads – and the merger should be blocked.